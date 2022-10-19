Netanyahu Says ‘No’ to Legalizing Crime He Stands Trial For

Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday sought to distance himself from a new proposal by his ally, the Religious Zionism party, to legalize fraud and breach of trust – a crime for which the ex-premier is currently standing trial.

“I frequently run into friends who want to help me more than I need, and this is an example,” Netanyahu said at an annual conference for the Manufacturers Association of Israel. “I don’t intend to abolish anything and I don’t intend to apply anything retroactively.”

He added that Religious Zionism chairman Bezalel Smotrich “put forth his own proposals. We’ll study them, but in the end – as was already proven when we had right-wing partners in previous governments – policy is dictated by Likud, by the government in power and by the prime minister.” Consequently, Smotrich’s proposal “doesn’t bind us.”

Smotrich, speaking at a press conference in Kfar Maccabiah on Tuesday, said the crime of “fraud and breach of trust” should be removed, because it’s “a fluid, undefined umbrella offense” and has been widely criticized. But he also promised to ensure that the plan doesn’t apply to Netanyahu’s criminal cases.

“We’ll enshrine this in law, so as not to give the left and the media an excuse to reject the entire plan and focus the debate solely on Netanyahu,” he said. Likud also said on Tuesday that Smotrich’s plan wouldn’t affect Netanyahu’s trial.

The proposal argues that keeping fraud and breach of trust as criminal offenses “makes it possible to trap any elected official not favored by the legal system in its web."

As a result, the plan said, these charges can be used to "intimidate elected officials, obstruct their activities and settle accounts with any politician who dares to go beyond the guidelines set for him by bureaucrats and legal advisers.

“This an illogical umbrella offense in a proper democratic system of government; it strays radically from the principle of legal certainty, because it’s impossible to know in advance which actions will, in the future, be interpreted by the legal system as a breach of trust and which won’t,” the proposal continued.

“Erasing this crime from the penal code is vital for bolstering the separation of powers and for elected officials’ ability to work to effect their values without fear of the justice system.”