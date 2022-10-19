Israel's Ukraine Debacle: Alienating Both Sides and Disappointing Biden

It takes talent, unique diplomatic flair, and savviness and strategic clairvoyance to successfully accomplish what Israel did over the past eight months: to somehow alienate both Ukraine and Russia, and along the way – and much more importantly – disappoint and frustrate the United States.

Call it a failure of imagination, ossified thinking or adherence to flawed assumptions. But Israel’s Ukraine policy began as a series of confused but understandable tentative mistakes, and developed into a colossal debacle.

The moral depravity exhibited by not standing with Ukraine when it was savagely attacked by Vladimir Putin. The strategic fallacy of not standing with its greatest ally, the United States, and with NATO. The bizarre, self-ordained and unsolicited “mediator” role that Israel – a world expert on conflict mediation and resolution – took upon itself. The defiant ongoing refusal to help Ukraine. A combination of these cannot produce good policy.

Sure enough, they didn’t. After consistently refusing to assist Ukraine, despite U.S. requests, Israel is now being threatened by Russia not to do so. Despite the changing tide of the war and despite Ukrainian pleas, Israel assures Moscow that it won’t supply defensive systems to Ukraine, even when there are mounting reports of Iranian drone and missile sales to Russia.

So here’s the paradox into which Israel unwisely and myopically positioned itself. Iran is heavily assisting Russia, which is using Iranian weapons to devastate civilian targets and infrastructure in Ukraine. Israel refuses to help Ukraine, claiming some mock Swiss neutrality, only to incur the wrath of the Russians, the deep resentment of the Ukrainians and the disappointment of the Americans. Russia, supposedly Israel’s partner in removing Iran from Syria, is now in full alliance with Iran, while Israel is impervious to requests from Ukraine – a U.S. and NATO ally.

If this doesn’t make sense to you, don’t worry: you’re good. It doesn’t make sense. If you ask yourself, what was Israel’s overriding strategic calculus? And if you wonder how this policy conceivably benefits Israeli interests, rest assured – it doesn’t.

In the weeks preceding the Russian invasion, Israel’s “no comment,” fence-sitting and self-proclaimed noninvolvement was excusable. Israel has an interest in maintaining good relations with Russia: Israeli aerial activity in Syria requires Russian consent, and the assumption was that either Putin would not invade Ukraine or, if he did, it would be a short, decisive and devastating success.

Open gallery view Women protesting against Iran allegedly supplying drones to Russia, in front of the Iranian embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday. Credit: GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS

That was the prevailing conventional wisdom in the Israeli establishment, seasoned by years of effusive Putin admiration and a misguided professional belief in Russia’s military capabilities.

Aside from adulating Putin – “the first non-antisemitic czar,” as he was fondly characterized – there was a basic strategic assumption guiding Israeli policy: the United States disengaged and left Syria, then signed a “bad” nuclear deal with Iran. That vacuum was filled by mighty Russia, but Moscow’s differences with Tehran were so deep that, in no time, Putin would drive the Iranians out of Syria and away from a direct line of engagement with Israel in southern Syria.

In July 2015, four years after the Syrian civil war began, Qassem Soleimani traveled to Moscow to coordinate a joint Russian-Iranian intervention to assist the beleaguered Syrian President Bashar Assad. Soleimani, the powerful and influential commander of the Quds Force – the division of the Revolutionary Guards primarily responsible for clandestine military operations outside of Iran – saw Syria as another potential point of operations for the Islamic revolution, like Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen and Gaza. Russia had already deployed air power and ships to Syria, and the Iranians were just there to help end the war. Russia happily agreed, despite years of mistrust and disagreements between the two countries.

By 2016, on the eve of (and immediately after) the U.S. presidential election, the Russians reached out to the Trump team – primarily to National Security Advisor-designate Gen. Michael Flynn – and convinced him that Russia was an ally the United States should value. As for Iran, of course Russia was aware of suspicions and animosity, but this was a temporary, short-lived and convenient partnership in Syria. In fact, the Russians said, at some point we’ll get Iran out of Syria. Their presence there is not advantageous for Russia in the long run, they said.

It didn’t take much to convince the Trump White House, and it took even less time to convince Israel that not only was Putin an ally, but that his interests were now aligned with Washington.

A perfect world, the Israeli political and defense establishment concluded: the United States withdraws from the Iran nuclear deal, and Russia will drive the Iranians out of Syria, where they had established a military presence detrimental to Israel’s interests. It doesn’t get any better, Israel thought.

Except that none of this was true. Russia would not breach the alliance with Iran, let alone push Tehran out of Syria. Yes, Israel would maintain a limited capacity and maneuvering room to strike Iranian targets inside of Syria, but only if coordinated in advance with Russia.

In fact, previous divergence of interests over oil and geopolitics in the Caucasus notwithstanding – primarily Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan – there is currently a convergence of common interests between Russia and Iran. It may well be a temporary partnership of convenience between two isolated regimes under U.S. sanctions, but it has become a strategic fact of contemporary life: there is a Russian-Iranian alliance.

Don’t be surprised if common interests impel Saudi Arabia to partially join this de facto anti-America alliance, either, and do not ignore how invested China is in all of these countries.

Against this dynamic and dangerous trend, and with horrific images emerging from Ukrainian cities, Israel somehow managed to convince itself that continued neutrality was the way to go.

Open gallery view A Ukrainian soldier looking up as a drone appears in the sky seconds before it fired on buildings in Kyiv on Monday. Credit: Efrem Lukatsky/AP

“We did not sell weapons to Ukraine,” Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Tuesday, apparently in response to ex-Russian president and current deputy head of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev saying that any Israeli arms deals with Kyiv would “destroy relations” between the two countries.

And none other than Benjamin Netanyahu, the righteous man most responsible for Iran getting as close as it ever has been to a nuclear bomb, proclaimed dramatically on MSNBC that “weapons sold to Ukraine may end up in Iran.” This when he knows the extent of Iranian assistance to Russia. But Putin is a brother, right?

That the Israeli security, intelligence and political ecosystem was heavily invested in Putin, and in the flawed assumption that Russia is both powerful and an ally, is a given. What is inexplicable is the insistence on ignoring reality and developments in the war, arrogantly ignoring allies and allowing false predispositions to determine policy.

This is not Realpolitik; this is Dumbpolitik.