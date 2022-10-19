Israel-Lebanon Maritime Deal Satisfies Security Requirements, Army Rep. Tells Knesset

The agreement on a maritime border with Lebanon satisfies Israel’s security requirements and leaves the military with room to operate, the army’s representative to the negotiations told the Knesset on Wednesday.

“There was a narrow window of opportunity for reaching such an agreement,” Brig. Gen. Oren Setter added, both because Lebanese President Michel Aoun is approaching the end of his term and because the impending start of natural gas production at Israel’s Karish field could provoke a response from Hezbollah “that would result in a security escalation.”

Moreover, he told the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, “if the agreement isn’t signed by October 31, our assessment is that it won’t be signed in the near term, or in the long term, either,” due to Lebanon’s political crisis, which stems from its severe economic crisis.

The committee plans to hold two classified hearings on the agreement. After that, it will hold an open hearing at which the agreement will be explained and both Knesset members and civil-society organizations can comment on it.

The Knesset’s legal adviser, Sagit Afik, said Wednesday morning that because the agreement was signed shortly before an election by a caretaker government that no longer enjoys the Knesset’s confidence, bringing it to the Knesset for approval – something Prime Minister Yair Lapid doesn’t plan to do – is doubly important.

She submitted this opinion to the High Court of Justice on Wednesday in response to several petitions against the agreement filed by rightist organizations. The petitions argue that the cabinet has no authority to approve the agreement on its own, and that by law, it must be approved either by the full Knesset or a referendum. Lapid, backed by the attorney general, says cabinet approval is sufficient.

Open gallery view Brig. Gen. Oren Setter, during the hearing on Wednesday. Credit: Emil Salman

Afik wrote that over the years, a custom has developed of bringing any important agreement to the Knesset for approval, “to enable the Knesset, as the elected institution, to take part in the process of accepting international obligations.” This custom isn’t a binding constitutional norm, she acknowledged, but it is especially important when the Knesset is recessed or has been dissolved prior to an election, because at such times, “Knesset members don’t have the full range of parliamentary tools at their disposal to oversee the executive’s actions.”

A caretaker government’s activities by definition suffer from “a democratic deficit that Knesset approval could to a large extent solve,” she added.

Earlier this month, negotiators from Israel and Lebanon announced the two countries have reached a "historic agreement" following the U.S.-mediated talks.

Israel last week rejected last-minute amendments to the deal by Lebanon that briefly appeared to jeopardize long-standing efforts to reach an agreement.

According to a source familiar with the negotiations, Israel had made clear to the United States that it accepts the American mediator’s agreement proposal as-is, and opposes two changes that Lebanon requested last week. The source said that the message was received “loud and clear” by both the American and Lebanese sides.

Open gallery view Director-General of the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Alon Ushpiz (left) and National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata, at the Knesset hearing. Credit: Emil Salman

The first change sought by Lebanon had to do with the precise definition of recognizing the “buoy line” – a five-kilometer length of border which Israel had previously demarcated unilaterally. The draft wording recognizes it as an official borderline, whereas the Lebanese asked to recognize the line “de facto.” The second change sought by Lebanon pertains to exploration at the Kana gas field, and Israel’s share in the profits from the section of Kana extending into its maritime territory.

During Wednesday's hearing in the Knesset, Director-General of the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Alon Ushpiz, said the agreement does not change the fact that Lebanon is still an enemy country, though Israel has confidence in the deal since it was brokered by the United States.

Open gallery view The Israel-Lebanon borderlines as defined in the finalized accord.

"I don't think you'll find a Lebanese official who will say that the agreement constitutes recognition of Israel, but it does recognize the regional reality that exists between the two countries. The fact that Lebanon has said, in writing, that it recognizes the status quo and is ending the maritime dispute is meaningful in itself."

Jonathan Lis, Amos Harel, Jack Khoury and Reuters contributed to this report.