Half of Netanyahu’s Meetings at the End of His Term as PM Have Been Redacted

Half of over 1,000 meetings documented in the logs of Likud Chairman Benjamin Netanyahu toward the end of his term as Prime Minister, including phone calls, ceremonies, and other events, were redacted in a copy recently released to the public.

Out of 1,170 meetings, 595 were redacted, with Netanyahu himself redacting 488 of them due to privacy concerns. Another 97 meetings were redacted by the PM’s office due to national security concerns. The logs cover the period from January 2021 to June 1st of that year.

Netanyahu’s meetings schedule for 2021 was obtained by Haaretz following a freedom of information request filed by the Hatzlacha NGO, which has been waging a battle for several years to reveal the meetings of elected officials, Netanyahu chief among them. In May of this year, following an appeal by Haaretz and Hatzlacha, District Court Judge Oded Shaham ordered Netanyahu to provide an updated copy of his log for 2015, in which meetings were also redacted. Shaham ruled at the time that Netanyahu and the Prime Minister’s Office are allowed to redact only information “the revelation of which may harm national security, foreign relations, public safety, human life, or information which compromises the right to privacy.”

An examination of the log for 2021 delivered by Netanyahu shows that he and the PMO redacted details which likely do not meet the court’s criteria, some of which are published on the PMO website anyway. The six months from January to June 2021 were highly eventful for the country and for Netanyahu. During this period, the elections for the 24th Knesset took place, following which Netanyahu was replaced in power by Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid. During the months preceding the elections, the IDF launched another Gaza operation during which severe violent incidents took place throughout Israel. In early April, testimonies began in the Netanyahu trial, and April 30 saw the deadly disaster on Lag Ba’omer at Mount Meron.

Open gallery view Mount Meron on the day after the collapse and stampede at the Lag B'Omer festival last year. Credit: Gil Eliahu

And during this time, it turns out, Netanyahu refrained from documenting many meetings in his log, or redacted them after the fact. There is no mention of the beginning of the evidence stage at his trial, on April 5, which he attended. Five of seven events or meetings which he attended have been redacted so that it is impossible to know what the log reads. In addition, the log makes no mention of the meetings Netanyahu is likely to have held with his defense attorneys in the weeks following the start of the trial.

Another significant meeting held by Netanyahu and omitted from the log was with United Arab List Chairman, Mansour Abbas. According to a Channel 12 news report on May 12, 2021, Netanyahu met with Abbas during that week in an attempt to persuade him not to support the establishment of the impending Bennett-Lapid government. According to another Channel 12 report, “The PM gave his guest (Abbas) a tour of the residence, and even showed him the damp walls. At a certain point Sara Netanyahu also joined the tour.”

Open gallery view Mansour Abbas at the Bar Association conference in September. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

Bizarre redactions by the PMO, under claim of harm to national security, are ones available to this day on the Office’s own website. Thus, for example, the consultations held by Netanyahu with the heads of the security establishment on May 11 and 14, at the height of the Gaza operation, were negligently redacted. Throughout May 2021, during which the operation took place, 233 meetings were documented in Netanyahu’s log, 136 of which were redacted – 95 by Netanyahu himself and 41 by the PMO.

At times, entire pages of the log were left empty, or all the meetings held by Netanyahu on a given day were redacted. Thus, on January 23, 2021, seven meetings were documented, and redacted by Netanyahu to the point that the subject or parties of the meetings are all illegible. The same goes for all four meetings on February 6, and the single meeting on Saturday, February 27. Concurrently, many of the entries left unredacted are laconic and lacking real contact, such as “Leaving for Knesset”, “Media Statement”, “Going to Tel Aviv”, “Knesset list meeting – Carlton Hotel, Tel Aviv”, or “Leaving for the office.”

Particularly noticeable is the fact that the week following the elections, Netanyahu’s log is nearly empty. The elections were held on March 23, and from that day to the end of March Netanyahu’s log shows only 11 meetings, 10 of which have been redacted. In addition, Netanyahu also chose to redact the last 11 days of his term as Prime Minister from the log. This is the period from June 2 to June 13, when the Bennett-Lapid government was sworn in.

Open gallery view Bennett and Netanyahu in the Knesset plenum the day the government was sworn in June of last year. Credit: Emil Salman

In recent years Netanyahu has submitted several of his annual logbooks for public review. Last month, the PMO submitted an updated version of Netanyahu’s meetings log from 2015, when he was Prime Minister. The log was submitted for a second time, after being submitted earlier in the ear with many parts redacted. The updated version revealed many meetings held by Netanyahu and hidden in the previous version, but also included meetings that appeared in the previous version but were redacted in the updated version – including meetings held by Netanyahu with witnesses in the criminal proceedings eventually opened against him.

In addition, after it was revealed in his trial that on August 25 and 26 of 2015, Netanyahu met with Shlomo Filber, since turned state’s witness, and with Bezeq majority shareholder Shaul Elovitz, meetings which were redacted in the log, the court asked Netanyahu and the PMO to remove the redactions or give cause for them. The Office claimed to be unable to act on the matter and directed the order to Netanyahu, who originally redacted the meetings. No comment was received from Netanyahu on the matter.

Hatzlacha’s legal counsel, attorney Elad Man, said that “Last week we made it clear to the parties that should no response be forthcoming, we will soon be forced to file a new appeal to the court centered around an overall request to examine all redacted details in the log, and a court ruling on the legitimacy of these redactions.”