Two left-wing activists were injured by settlers armed with stones and clubs while helping Palestinians harvest olives on Wednesday, according to testimony from the volunteers.

The activists traveled to Kisan, a village south of Bethlehem, to aid the Palestinians there during the harvest.

Then – according to activists present during the incident – a group of Israeli settlers arrived and assaulted the volunteers.

The assailants threw stones at the activists, while also kicking them and striking them with clubs, the volunteers said.

"We harvested some olives, then a number of settlers showed up and started throwing stones," said Tali Katzir, an activist who was at the scene.

"About twenty settlers arrived and started attacking the harvest volunteers," Katzir explained, adding that a 70-year-old human rights activist, Hagar Gefen, was among those injured.

"She suffers from broken ribs and bruises all over her body," the volunteer said.

Another activist, around 40 years old, was also injured in the attack.

Knesset lawmakers Aida Touma-Sliman and Ofer Cassif (Hadash-Ta'al) condemned the assault and called to hold those behind it responsible.

"This horrific attack is a direct result of the criminal silence… [from Prime Minister Yair] Lapid, [Defense Minister Benny] Gantz and [Public Security Minister Omer] Bar-Lev in the face of settler terrorism," said Touma-Sliman.

Cassif added that he "demands that the army and the police immediately locate and arrest the rioters, who returned to their criminal nest after the attack."