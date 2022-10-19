Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

Left-wing Activists Beaten by Settlers While Helping Palestinians Harvest Olives, Volunteers Say

Two volunteers, including a 70-year-old human rights activist, were reportedly injured in an attack by Israeli settlers carrying stones and clubs

Jack Khoury
Jack Khoury
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Image from the area.
Jack Khoury
Jack Khoury

Two left-wing activists were injured by settlers armed with stones and clubs while helping Palestinians harvest olives on Wednesday, according to testimony from the volunteers.

The activists traveled to Kisan, a village south of Bethlehem, to aid the Palestinians there during the harvest.

Then – according to activists present during the incident – a group of Israeli settlers arrived and assaulted the volunteers.

The assailants threw stones at the activists, while also kicking them and striking them with clubs, the volunteers said.

"We harvested some olives, then a number of settlers showed up and started throwing stones," said Tali Katzir, an activist who was at the scene.

"About twenty settlers arrived and started attacking the harvest volunteers," Katzir explained, adding that a 70-year-old human rights activist, Hagar Gefen, was among those injured.

"She suffers from broken ribs and bruises all over her body," the volunteer said.

Another activist, around 40 years old, was also injured in the attack.

Knesset lawmakers Aida Touma-Sliman and Ofer Cassif (Hadash-Ta'al) condemned the assault and called to hold those behind it responsible.

"This horrific attack is a direct result of the criminal silence… [from Prime Minister Yair] Lapid, [Defense Minister Benny] Gantz and [Public Security Minister Omer] Bar-Lev in the face of settler terrorism," said Touma-Sliman.

Cassif added that he "demands that the army and the police immediately locate and arrest the rioters, who returned to their criminal nest after the attack."

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

The transfer of Arab women from Tantura to Jordan, in 1948. According to the documents, the operation began with the growing fear of Arab armies invading Israel

‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological Warfare

A girl carries U.S. and Israeli flags at a rally in support of Israel in Chicago, Illinois, this year.

Do American Jews Really Know What 'Zionist' Means?