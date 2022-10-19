41 Percent of Israelis Oppose Arming Ukraine in War Against Russia

A large part of Israelis expressed opposition to arming Ukraine with defensive weapons on Tuesday, following a senior Russian official’s warning that supplying military equipment to the Eastern European nation would "destroy the political relations between” Moscow and Jerusalem.

According to a poll conducted on behalf of national broadcaster Kan, 41 percent of Israelis now oppose arming Ukraine while 21 percent support such a move and 38 percent are unsure.

Opposition was slightly higher on the political right, with 46 percent of respondents objecting to sharing defense technology as opposed to 41 percent among those on the left.

The poll measured public opinion following Tuesday’s remarks by Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian President now serving as Deputy Chairman of the country’s Security Council, whose warning came in response to Diaspora Minister Nachman Shai’s public call or Israel to send military equipment to Ukraine in response to regional rival Iran’s growing role in the conflict.

In a tweet, Shai asserted that “the time has come that we provide Ukraine with military aid as the U.S. and NATO do.”

Ukraine has reported a spate of Russian attacks using Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in recent weeks. Iran denies supplying the drones to Russia, while the Kremlin has not commented. Last week, Ukraine's Energy Minister stated that Russia had hit about 30 percent of his country’s energy infrastructure, portending a difficult winter.

Shai’s call was picked up by former Jewish Agency Chairman Natan Sharansky, a frequent critic of Jerusalem’s equivocal approach to the conflict, who told Haaretz that Israel is “the last country in the free world which is still afraid to irritate Putin.”

Noting Tehran’s growing closeness to Moscow, Sharansky declared it is “ridiculous to continue building your policy on the hope that between Israel and Iran, Russia will prefer the interests of Israel” — a reference to the government’s stated position that alienating Moscow could endanger Israel’s freedom of action in Syria, where Russian forces have stood aside and allowed repeated strikes against Iranian targets.

This view was not shared by senior Israeli officials, who appeared to rebuff Ukrainian calls for military assistance on Tuesday. Speaking with Radio Kol Hai, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that he wanted to “make it clear that we are not selling weapons to Ukraine.”

Israel rejected a request from Ukraine Monday to hold a telephone conversation between Defense Minister Benny Gantz and his counterpart in Kyiv, Oleksii Reznikov, according to a source who spoke to Haaretz on the condition of anonymity.

In an interview with MSNBC, opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu made the unusual move of praising the current Lapid government, stating that it was “taking a prudent policy” regarding Ukraine and asserting that “on the question of weapons there's always a possibility, and this has happened time and again, that weapons that we supplied in one battlefield end up in Iranian hands used against us.”

Ukraine's foreign minister said Tuesday Kyiv will send an official note to Israel requesting immediate air defense supplies and co-operation in the sector, but Gantz and Netanyahu’s statements indicate that it is unlikely that such appeals will bring the results Kyiv desires regardless of who wins next month's Knesset election.

While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently accused Israel of providing Ukraine with “nothing,” Andriy Yermak, the head of Zelenskyy's office, told Israeli reporters earlier this year that Ukraine’s intelligence services were “cooperating very closely” with their Israeli counterparts.

Last week, the New York Times reported that Israel is providing Ukraine with intel on Iranian drones being deployed by Russia even as it refuses Kyiv’s repeated request for anti-missile systems.

Despite increasingly vocal calls for Jerusalem to provide Kyiv with missile defense technology, some experts believe that logistical and technological limitations mean Israel’s Iron Dome would likely provide little practical benefit to Ukraine as Russia ramps up its attacks across the country.

Reuters contributed to this report.