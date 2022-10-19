Analysis |
Iran’s Aid to Russia Pushes Israel Into Ukraine’s Arms
Moscow’s warning to Jerusalem comes amid pressure from Washington to join the Western effort to help Kyiv
If it were solely up to Prime Minister Yair Lapid, he would agree to Ukraine’s request to provide it with defensive weapons, mainly air defense systems, and high-quality intelligence. But two weeks before the Knesset election, Lapid has no interest in a confrontation with Defense Minister Benny Gantz, military chief Aviv Kochavi, Military Intelligence director Aharon Haliva and Mossad head David Barnea. The four are resisting any suggestion that Israel get off the fence and join the West in fighting Russian belligerence in Ukraine.
Click the alert icon to follow topics:
Comments
In the News
In the News
Paid by IFCJ