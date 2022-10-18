Ukraine to Officially Submit Request for Air Defense Supplies From Israel

Ukraine's foreign minister said Tuesday Kyiv will send an official note to Israel requesting immediate air defense supplies and co-operation in the sector.

Also on Tuesday, Ukraine's foreign minister said he was submitting a proposal to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for Kyiv to cut diplomatic ties with Tehran for supplying weapons to Russia. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told a news conference that Tehran bore full responsibility for destruction in Ukraine.

There was no immediate Israeli response to Kuleba's remarks.

Two senior Iranian officials and two Iranian diplomats informed Reuters later that Iran has promised to provide Russia with surface-to-surface missiles, in addition to more drones.

Earlier on Tuesday, a member of Israel's decision-making security cabinet, Justice Minister Gideon Saar, told national broadcaster Army Radio: "Our support for Ukraine does not include weapons systems and weaponry – and there is no change to that position."

While Israel has condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and provided Kyiv with humanitarian relief, it has stopped short of also providing military support, citing concern for continued cooperation with Moscow over next-door Syria.

The discussion over air supplies comes amid internal wrangling in Israel over deepening its cooperation with Ukraine after the Russian invasion.

On Monday, Israel rejected a request from Ukraine to hold a telephone conversation between Defense Minister Benny Gantz and his counterpart in Kyiv, Oleksii Reznikov, according to a source who spoke to Haaretz on the condition of anonymity. Ukrainian officials said Israel canceled arrangements for a call it had initiated a few days ago.

Russia accused Israel Monday morning of planning to supply weapons to Ukraine and warned that such a move would harm ties between Jerusalem and Moscow. The coordination efforts between Jerusalem and Kyiv began weeks ago.

Members of Gantz's inner circle said they are important to the defense minister and that he intends to speak with Reznikov within days. Officials in Ukraine expressed hope that the planned conversation will address the possibility of military cooperation.

Gantz and Reznikov last spoke in April. A Ukrainian source told Haaretz another conversation was initially scheduled for August 24, Ukraine's Independence Day, and has since been postponed five times. The source stressed that the call scheduled for Monday was initiated by Israel, which canceled hours before the appointed time. Israeli officials rejected the claim.

This is a developing story. More details to come...