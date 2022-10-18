Mother of Woman Murdered in Lod Says She Faces Threats Over Custody of Children

The mother of a woman who was murdered in Lod in July said she will have to hand her granddaughters over to the welfare services because their father has threatened to kill her.

In an interview with the radio station Kan Bet on Tuesday, Amina Abu Siam said the girls’ father, who is suspected of murdering his wife, is making threats because he wants custody over them. She also accused him of being behind the gunshots fired at the family’s home last week.

The police have abandoned the family, she charged, and the father hasn’t even been questioned over last week’s shooting.

His daughters, ages 3, 6 and 11, have been living with their grandmother since Rabab Abu Siam’s murder.

In the interview, Abu Siam was asked whether the father had sent someone to shoot at the house last week. “Excuse me, he didn’t send,” she replied. “It was he himself, I’m certain. Has anyone taken him in for questioning and seen that it wasn’t him? Why not?

“They’ll keep shooting and threatening and making problems for us until he gets his daughters,” she added. “I’ll give them up, I have no other choice. Can anyone help me?”

Open gallery view Police stand at the scene of the shooting in Lod, where Rabab Abu Siam was murdered in July. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

“The police have abandoned us, the welfare services have abandoned us, the sharia [religious Muslim] court has abandoned us,” she charged. “For three months, we haven’t eaten, we haven’t slept, we’ve been living in a situation of threats and gunfire.

“Now he’s hurting us even more – not just psychologically, but also physically. It’s property damage, but soon it will be harm to people. Had there been anyone in the courtyard, he would have been wounded by the barrage of bullets. Since the murder, we have been abandoned.”

In a conversation with Haaretz, Abu Siam clarified that when she said she would give her granddaughters up, she meant to the welfare services, not their father, since it was the welfare services that entrusted her with the children after their mother’s death.

“The welfare services told me to take care of the girls until the sharia court decides who should take them,” she said. “But he’ll make sure I never get to court, like he made sure my daughter wouldn’t.”

“If he wants the girls, let him take them from welfare,” she added. “Welfare placed them with me, so I have to get a barrage of bullets? They shouldn’t stick me on the front lines and say ‘that’s how it is.’”

In addition to the gunshots fired at the family’s home in Lod last week, Rabab Abu Siam’s grandfather was hospitalized after being assaulted in Hadera. Police opened an investigation into that attack but haven’t arrested any suspects.

Other members of the Abu Siam family also accused the father’s family of threatening them to further their demands for custody over the children.

Before her murder, Rabab Abu Siam had wanted to divorce her husband. Since her death, the sharia court has been holding hearings on who should have custody over the children – their father or their grandmother.