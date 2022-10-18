Israeli Court Extends Detention of Three Palestinians Without Hearing Due to Shabbat

A Jerusalem court extended the detention of three Palestinians from the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah without appeal at a court hearing, because they were brought to trial two hours before Shabbat began.

Judge Mika Banki extended the detention of the suspects, who were arrested on Thursday night on suspicion of participating in riots and throwing rocks – without hearing from their lawyers or examining alternatives to detention.

“Shabbat begins in two hours and, therefore, the court is examining the case and in light of that a hearing was not held,” Banki said, adding that the suspects had criminal records and they should be considered highly dangerous, and extended their remand until Sunday.

According to the police, the three were among eighteen suspects who were arrested during riots between Palestinians and Jews in the East Jerusalem neighborhood on Thursday. The following day, only one police prosecutor appeared in court and passed between hearings on extension of detentions.

"The suspects were brought one after another with a request to extend their detention, with as little delay as possible and according to the times set in law, and all this according to the needs of the investigation and its progress,” the police said. However, they refused to answer if any Jews had been arrested.

Nasser Odeh, the lawyer representing the suspects, said he was told that the police had not yet conducted preliminary investigative activities, such as watching all the videos from the security cameras in the area, and therefore asked the court to extend the detention period to complete the initial investigation.

On Sunday, the suspects were brought to court again and a proper legal hearing was held – ordering one suspect to be held through Tuesday and the two other suspects to be held until Wednesday.

"In opposition to what was claimed," the police said. "Some of those arrested even appealed through their lawyers the rulings of the Magistrate’s Court concerning the extension of their detention – and this was heard in the District Court, which testifies to the fulfillment of the right of due process according to law.”

The police also said that the judge is the one who determines process of the hearings in court, and not the police. “In practice, a police prosecutor was in the courtroom and participated in all the remand hearings, and the investigations into the suspects’ matters are continuing." Adding that they "will continue to strictly observe the purity of the investigation and its completion, the rights of those arrested and conducting a fair investigative procedure according to law.”