Israel summoned Australia's ambassador and is weighing up retaliatory measures against Canberra, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, following Australia's sudden decision to reverse its recognition of West Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Israeli Foreign Ministry expressed "deep disappointment" following the decision which it said "resulted from short-sighted political considerations."

Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in response that the decision was made as a "hasty response to a false piece of news in the media," and that he "can only hope the Australian deals with other issues in a more serious way."

"Jerusalem is the eternal and united capital of Israel," Lapid added. "And nothing will ever change that."

The Australian foreign minister stated on Tuesday the country has reversed a previous government's recognition of West Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

The center-left Labor Party government Cabinet agreed to again recognize Tel Aviv as the capital and reaffirmed that Jerusalem's status must be resolved in peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said.

Australia said it remains committed to a two-party solution to the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, and “we will not support an approach that undermines this prospect,” Wong said.

Israel's Foreign Ministry's political director, Aliza Bin-Noun, met with Australian ambassador to Israel, Paul Griffiths, a statement released by the ministry stated on Tuesday.

According to the statement, Bin-Noun conveyed that Israel will now consider its next steps in response. The statement added that the decision "only encourages extremists in the Palestinian Authority to continue to agitate the area, endangers stability and goes against the spirit of the recent period in which significant progress was made in relations between Israel and the countries of the Middle East."

Former conservative Prime Minister Scott Morrison formally recognized West Jerusalem as Israel's capital in December 2018, although the Australian embassy remained in Tel Aviv.

The change followed then-U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to shift the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. President Joe Biden has kept the embassy in Jerusalem as the U.S. steps back from its once-intense mediation between the Israelis and Palestinians, who have not held substantive peace talks in more than a decade.

Wong described Morrison’s move as out of step internationally and a “cynical play" to win a byelection in a Sydney locale with a large Jewish population.

Morrison’s Liberal Party ran Jewish candidate Dave Sharma who was defeated in the byelection but won the seat in the next general election.

Morrison’s government was elected out of office in May after nine years in power.

Nasser Mashni, vice president of the human rights group Australia Palestine Advocacy Network, thanked the government for “differentiating itself from the dangerous political posturing of the previous government.”

“This reversal brings Australia back into the international consensus — Australia must not pre-empt the final status of Jerusalem,” Mashni said in a statement.

“Israel asserts that the entire city is exclusively theirs, denying Palestinian connection to their ancient spiritual, cultural and economic capital,” Mashni added.

Morrison, who remains an opposition lawmaker, said the government's decision was disappointing.

The decision "represents a further diminution in Australia’s support for the state of Israel by the Labor government from the high watermark established by the Morrison government,” his office said in a statement.