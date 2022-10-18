Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Israel Rejects Request for Call Between Gantz and Ukraine's Defense Minister

Jerusalem and Kyiv have been trying to coordinate a call between Defense Minister Gantz and his Ukrainian counterpart for weeks, but the call has been postponed five times. On Monday, Russia warned that if Israel supplies arms to Ukraine it would 'destroy the political relations between the two countries'

Liza Rozovsky
Jonathan Lis
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Defense Minister Benny Gantz, in Jerusalem, last week.
Defense Minister Benny Gantz, in Jerusalem, last week.Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg
Liza Rozovsky
Jonathan Lis

Israel rejected a request from Ukraine Monday to hold a telephone conversation between Defense Minister Benny Gantz and his counterpart in Kyiv, Oleksii Reznikov, according to a source who spoke to Haaretz on the condition of anonymity.

Ukrainian officials said Israel canceled arrangements for a call it had initiated a few days ago. Russia accused Israel Monday morning of planning to supply weapons to Ukraine and warned that such a move would harm ties between Jerusalem and Moscow.

The coordination efforts between Jerusalem and Kyiv began weeks ago. Members of Gantz's inner circle said they are important to the defense minister and that he intends to speak with Reznikov within days. Officials in Ukraine expressed hope that the planned conversation will address the possibility of military cooperation.

Gantz and Reznikov last spoke in April. A Ukrainian source told Haaretz another conversation was initially scheduled for August 24, Ukraine's Independence Day, and has since been postponed five times. The source stressed that the call scheduled for Monday was initiated by Israel, which canceled hours before the appointed time. Israeli officials rejected the claim.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Reznikov in Brussels, last week.Credit: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD - AFP

In a statement, the defense minister's office said it doesn't generally comment on Gantz's schedule. Its counterpart in Kyiv said it had no knowledge of a conversation scheduled for Monday or any other day.

On Monday morning Dmitry Medvedev, the former Russian president who now serves as the deputy head of Russia’s Security Council and is considered close to President Vladimir Putin, warned that if Israel supplies arms to Ukraine it would "destroy the political relations between the two countries." An Israeli official told Haaretz that Medvedev's threat was prompted by remarks by Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai Sunday in support of Israeli military shipments to Ukraine.

Shai tied arms supplies to Ukraine with reports of Iranian weapon shipments to Moscow. "This morning it was reported that Iran is transferring ballistic missiles to Russia. There is no longer any doubt where Israel should stand in this bloody conflict," he wrote on his Twitter account, in English and in Hebrew.

On Monday morning explosive-laden kamikaze drones made by Iran struck apartment buildings in central Kyiv for the second time in a week, killing at least four people.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

The transfer of Arab women from Tantura to Jordan, in 1948. According to the documents, the operation began with the growing fear of Arab armies invading Israel

‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological Warfare

A girl carries U.S. and Israeli flags at a rally in support of Israel in Chicago, Illinois, this year.

Do American Jews Really Know What 'Zionist' Means?