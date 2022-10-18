Israel Arrests Eight Palestinians Linked With Gunman Who Killed IDF Soldier

Israeli security forces arrested on Monday eight Palestinians suspected of assisting Udai Tamimi who shot and killed an Israeli soldier and seriously wounded a security guard at a military checkpoint near the Shoafat refugee camp in East Jerusalem two weeks ago.

LISTEN: Why religious voters could tip the scales in Israel's election Subscribe 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

The police said that cartridges, weapon parts and vests were found in the houses of the suspects, who live in the Shoafat refugee camp and in the town of Anata in the West Bank.

According to the police, during their arrest, clashes broke out with residents that included throwing stones and Molotov cocktails at the forces, and they responded with riot-control measures.

The Israeli army, Shin Bet and the police have been searching for Tamimi, the 22-year-old suspect from the Shoafat refugee camp, who remains at large.

A security official told Haaretz last week that while Tamimi has no past record of related crime and is not affiliated with any Palestinian organization, he does have a criminal record for weapons-related offenses and home break-ins.

Open gallery view The Shoafat camp is the only refugee camp inside the borders of the State of Israel, but is effectively cut off from Jerusalem by the separation barrier.

The police's current assumption of the police is that Tamimi is hiding in the refugee camp and receiving assistance, and that his goal is to escape to the West Bank.

Footage of the shooting shows Tamimi arriving at the checkpoint in a vehicle with three other people, firing at the security personnel at point-blank range, and fleeing the scene unharmed.

Military police soldier Noa Lazar — 18 years old from Bat Hefer — was killed in the shooting. A civilian security guard was seriously injured and two Border Police officers were slightly injured by shrapnel.

A police investigation into the incident pointed to failures in the conduct of the force stationed at the checkpoint: soldiers at the scene first ran away, and only after a few seconds two of them started shooting at the assailant.

After he finished his attack, the shooter proceeded to flee into the nearby refugee camp. The soldiers initially failed to pursue him.

Also, in one of the videos it appears that the shooter's weapon jammed at one point, but he managed to fix it and even resume shooting without interruption by the security personnel.

Israeli police claims that the shooting highlights a weak point in checkpoint security around Jerusalem, which they say stems from the combination of different organizations providing security services.

Although the Border Police is formally responsible for these checkpoints, in practice they are manned by soldiers from the military police and security guards employed by civilian companies. According to a senior police official, this means that there is "a multitude of organizations, each with its own procedures of operation."