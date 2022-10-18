Panel Paves Way for Government Approval of New Israeli Army Chief

The panel overseeing senior appointments approved Tuesday for the government to appoint of Maj. Gen. Herzi Halevi as Israel's army's new Chief of Staff.

Halevi is expected to take office on January 1, 2023 and replace Aviv Kochavi, who will complete a four-year term.

In September, Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced that he has tapped Halevi as his candidate for Israel's 23rd chief of staff.

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara determined the government could pick a new chief of staff despite the upcoming election. As a result, Likud lawmakers threatened to replace her if they return to power.

The Justice Ministry argued that the decision to allow the appointment to go ahead was made in light of the security risks posed by not selecting a new military chief, citing Gantz's warning of "exceptional circumstances urging the appointment of a new Chief of Staff who would begin their service by January 2023."

Halevi, 54-years-old, joined the IDF in 1985 as a paratrooper, rising the ranks to become head of the military's intelligence branch, Commander of the Southern Command and Deputy Chief of Staff.

Gantz congratulated Halevi on Twitter, saying he "welcome[s] the committee's approval of the appointment of Maj. Gen. Herzi Halevi as the 23rd Chief of Staff of the IDF. Faced with the various challenges that stand before us, the IDF needs stability, and a continuous presence with vast experience."

In response to Halevi's approval, MK Simcha Rothman of the far-right Religious Zionism party which is projected to be one of the strongest in the Netanyahu bloc in the November election — hinted that his party may act to revoke the appointment if they form part of the next government.

"No one should receive an automatic certificate of immunity," Rothman said. "If he fits – he will stay." An army Chief of Staff being fired by the government has never happened in Israel's history.