Ex-Jewish Agency Head Chides Israel for Being 'Afraid of Putin,' Failing to Arm Ukraine

Israel is “the last country in the free world which is still afraid to irritate Putin,” former Jewish Agency Chairman Natan Sharansky declared on Tuesday, backing Diaspora Minister Nachman Shai’s call for Jerusalem to arm Ukraine in the face of Moscow’s increasing use of Iranian weapons against the former Soviet Republic.

Sharansky’s comments came less than a day after Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian President now serving as Deputy Chairman of the country’s Security Council, warned Israel that supplying military equipment to Ukraine would "destroy the political relations between the two countries.”

Medvedev's remarks are believed to have been prompted by Shai’ public call for Israel to send military equipment to Ukraine in response to regional rival Iran’s growing role in the conflict, asserting that “the time has come that we provide Ukraine with military aid as the U.S. and NATO do.”

Ukraine has reported a spate of Russian attacks using Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in recent weeks. Iran denies supplying the drones to Russia, while the Kremlin has not commented.

“I’m really sorry that in today’s situation, his voice is so lonely in the government,” Sharansky —a former Soviet political prisoner and human rights activist who has previously accused senior Israeli officials of seizing on “pretexts” to avoid condemning Russia’s aggression— said of Shai.

Dismissing Medvedev as a peripheral figure despite his official position, Sharansky said that while “Germany and other European countries overcame their fear of a cold winter and are helping Ukraine in many ways, Israel it seems is the last country in the free world which is still afraid to irritate Putin.”

“In view of the last barbaric attacks on Ukrainian cities, it is time for our country to take a clear moral position and to support [Kyiv] with practical steps, including giving defensive weapons to protect the peaceful population,” he said.

Such a course of action is necessary not only because of moral considerations but also “in view of the fact that Iran has become such a close partner of Russia.”

Sharansky declared it “ridiculous to continue building your policy on the hope that between Israel and Iran, Russia will prefer the interests of Israel,” he said referring to the government’s stated position that alienating Moscow could endanger Israel’s freedom of action in Syria, where Russian forces have stood aside and allowed repeated strikes against Iranian targets.

Jerusalem deems the relationship with Russia as particularly sensitive. On top of the bilateral security coordination, which enables Israel to carry out airstrikes in Syria, some officials fear that a deterioration in the relationship could lead Moscow to bar hundreds of thousands of Russians eligible to immigrate to Israel from doing so.

This summer, Russia’s Ministry of Justice asked a local court to rule on the liquidation of the Jewish Agency for Israel, claiming that it had violated Russian law during its activities in the country, leading to an ongoing legal dispute which has yet to be resolved even as increasing numbers of Russian Jews flee the country in the wake of a recent mass mobilization.

Ukrainian officials have called for Israeli support in the wake of recent Iranian drone attacks, with one advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy taking to Twitter last week to ask “shouldn’t countries for whom Iran is an existential threat send their Air Defense to Ukraine?”

In a Facebook post, Ukrainian ambassador Yevgen Korniychuk accused Russia of joining the “axis of evil” and threatening not only Ukraine “but also the rest of the civilized world, of which Israel is a part.”

While Zelenskyy recently accused Israel of providing Ukraine with “nothing,” Andriy Yermak, head of Zelenskyy's office, told Israeli reporters earlier this year that Ukraine’s intelligence services were “cooperating very closely” with their Israeli counterparts. Last week, the New York Times reported that Israel is providing Ukraine with intel on Iranian drones being deployed by Russia even as it refuses Kyiv’s repeated request for anti-missile systems.

Asked about Medvedev’s comments, Minister Shai told Haaretz that “we need to do all we can to help the civilians of Ukraine who are under attack in this time of crisis.”

“At the moment the challenge is how to protect the home front. Israel has unique experience in this regard, defending the home front and protecting civilians. I maintain my position that it is our duty as human beings, as Jews and as Israeli’s to not remain complacent and as such I propose to provide Ukraine with defensive and humanitarian assistance,” he said.

Despite Shai’s outspoken support for Kyiv, the political consensus in Jerusalem still appears to favor caution, an approach endorsed by former deputy national security advisor Chuck Freilich, who expressed “deep reservations” about arming Ukraine.

Russia, he said, “can cause us huge trouble in Syrian [and] in terms of the iran nuclear issue —whether there or isn't a new deal— and in future relationship with Iran. Today Russia needs Iran it will have to pay it back, maybe with s400s [missile defense systems] and more. For us that is a major military problem that too many dismiss too easily. So ongoing caution is necessary.”

Reuters contributed to this report.