Sudan No Longer Danger for Asylum Seekers to Return, Israeli Minister Claims

An Interior Ministry study claims that Sudanese asylum seekers are no longer persecuted in their country of origin and can safely return to Sudan from Israel, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked said on Tuesday.

Shaked's announcement regarding the research conducted by the Population, Immigration and Border Authority, a branch within the Interior Ministry, could allow the ministry to reject asylum requests and deport those coming from Darfur and the Nuba Mountains regions.

Currently, people from the two regions are entitled to group protection in Israel, keeping them from being deported, with the protection remaining valid at the moment.

“Completing the formalization of the study represents an important stage in the ability to decide on the individual requests to receive political asylum of those from Darfur and the Nuba Mountains in Israel and it is possible to estimate that given a lack of an individual justification, many of the asylum requests will be rejected accordingly,” said Shaked.

Shaked's office stated that this is the first study conducted on the subject since Sudanese asylum seekers started arriving in Israel.

Until now, Shaked added, no official position on the issue had been formulated and lacking such a determination, temporary residency was granted to thousands of Sudanese from the two regions, including over 2,000 who submitted asylum requests and received temporary residency status under the order of the High Court of Justice, until a final decision is made on the issue.

This is a comprehensive comparative study based on policy papers and rulings from the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Canada, Germany, Australia, Denmark, the European Court of Human Rights and others, said Shaked.

According to the ministry's announcement, the review of the information revealed that the policymakers and the courts in the surveyed countries found that the immigrants from the Darfur region and the Nuba Mountains are not systematically persecuted on the basis of their ethnic origin, and that the capital city of Khartoum is a suitable residential option for them.

The Hotline for Refugees and Migrants said: “It is regrettable that Shaked is trying to rouse her election campaign at the expense of asylum seekers, in a press release lacking any content."

Adding that "Asylum requests from citizens of Sudan – which were submitted over a decade ago – are still pending, even though the Interior Ministry announced over a year ago that it would begin ruling on them.

In spite of the repeated declarations as to the nearing examination of the requests, the Interior Ministry has not rejected a single one of the thousands of asylum requests that were submitted by the survivors of the genocide in Darfur, Nuba Mountains and Blue Nile [regions]. We are hoping to read the full study, which would be appropriate to publish with transparency according to the courts’ rulings.”

Shaked says that the research supports her claims over the years, according to which: “Most of the infiltrators [the legal term for illegal immigrants] are not refugees and therefore they must leave Israel. In addition to the thousands of infiltrators who left since I entered office, now we have taken another step forward in dealing with the occurrence of [illegal immigration] in Israel,” said Shaked.

In April, Shaked decided to remove the group protection for Congolese citizens staying in Israel within 30 days, a decision that was later frozen by the Jerusalem District Court. Last month, the district in Jerusalem determined that the group protection for Congolese citizens will be removed as of December 8, and this means that as of that date it will be possible to deport Congolese citizens who do not have a pending asylum application in their case.

However, state representatives announced that temporarily minors and their immediate families would not be removed. It was also decided that there would be a careful examination, as they say, of the asylum requests of Congolese citizens living in conflict areas in the country, and that no citizens would be deported to these areas.