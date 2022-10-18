14-year-old Arab Succumbs to Wounds Days After Shooting in Northern Israel Village

A 14-year-old who had been shot in a crossfire earlier Saturday has succumbed to his wounds Tuesday morning, raising the death toll to 86 people who have been murdered in Israel's Arab community.

Walid Shahab, a resident of Jisr al-Zarqa, was taken to Hillel Yaffeh Medical Center in Hadera after being hit by a stray bullet targeting the house he had been passing, according to eyewitnesses and residents.

According to his mother, Samira Shahab, Walid and his brother had left to go buy pizza for the family. "I was waiting for them in the car and suddenly heard shots." She then saw Walid covered in blood around his chest. "He told me, 'Mom, something has hurt me,' and then he collapsed," she described.

Open gallery view Walid Shahab Credit: Courtesy of the family

His mother added that this is an indication that the village isn't safe and that "The police have a lot to do, but unfortunately they are not doing enough."

Mahmoud Nasser, the Arab Authorities coordinator for the fight against violence and crime released a statement about the murder.

"The situation in the Arab society is worsening, violence is increasing, and no citizen can live securely. The government is not doing what is needed, and the police are stammering and don't want to get involved. We call on all parties to urgently intervene in the situation, Arab lives are important and our blood will not be wasted," Nasser said.

Last week, a 17-year-old was shot to death in another murder in Jisr al-Zarqa. According to a preliminary investigation by the police, two masked men entered the shop belonging to the boy's uncle and fired several bullets at him at short range. Police have arrested eleven suspects on suspicion of involvement in the murder.

According to Haaretz, 86 people have been murdered within Israel's Arab community since the beginning of the year. In 2021, a total of 126 people were murdered in Israel's Arab community.