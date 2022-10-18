Haredi Schools Teach Pupils ‘What the Rabbi Wants’

In a small Talmud Torah in northern Israel, 25 young boys sat and watched the bearded man who entered the room. The math textbooks, with illustrations adapted for Haredi students, were already on the narrow desks. In addition to the multiplication table, the walls were decorated with quotations from the Mishna tractate Avot and illustrations of the Israelites wandering in the desert.

Like a few other Haredi schools for boys, this Talmud Torah follows the Education Ministry’s mandated curriculum for math and science. English, however, is not taught at all.

An Education Ministry inspector who visited the school recently tried to persuade the principal to include this critical subject in the curriculum, to no avail. “We explained to him unequivocally that we are firmly on the path,” explains the principal, who asked to remain anonymous. “The great rabbis of the generation are the ones who chart the way to provide general knowledge for a life of Torah. Since they instructed us that this is not necessary for a life of Torah life, we abstain.”

He says that despite the absence of English, the Education Ministry is satisfied. “They know the core studies are taught here at the highest level,” he explains.

Open gallery view A Haredi school in Tiberias, this month. Credit: Gil Eliahu

These remarks provide a rare glimpse into how the principals of Haredi schools for elementary-aged boys navigate between the Education Ministry’s mandate to teach secular subjects and the rabbis’ instructions.

A study conducted by Profs. Lotem Perry-Hazan of the University of Haifa’s

department of leadership and policy in education and Netta Barak-Corren of the law school at Hebrew University, with the participation of research student Gil Nahmani, seeks to examine to what extent ultra-Orthodox Talmud Torahs (grades 1-8) implement the ministry’s core curriculum.

The researchers also sought to understand the considerations that motivate the schools’ administrators, with the help of in-depth interviews with dozens of principals, teachers and supervisors at Haredi Talmud Torahs in Israel.

The interviews were cross-referenced with class schedules and other documents submitted by the principals and the data was analyzed quantitatively, making it possible to know for the first time, based on the sample, how much these schools comply with Education Ministry requirements.

“The state doesn’t really know what happens in the Talmud Torah,” Perry-Hazan says. “There’s a conspiracy of silence, and the Education Ministry doesn’t even maintain direct, regular communication with the schools.” A state comptroller’s report for 2020 did point out major flaws in the ministry’s relationship with the schools, but did not provide concrete information about their conduct. “No one checked what is being taught and in what scope, and that is what we wanted to do in the study,” she says.

The research, which received a grant from the Israel Science Foundation, was conducted in 2019-21. It involved 48 principals and 34 teachers of core subjects at 62 Haredi boys’ schools with a combined enrollment of about 18,000 elementary-age students. This is a representative sample of Israel’s Haredi communities: Sephardi and Ashkenazi; Hasidic and so-called Lithuanian; small Talmud Torahs owned by associations alongside schools affiliated with the major school networks and institutions; schools from the major ultra-Orthodox centers such as Bnei Brak and Jerusalem alongside institutions in the north and south of the country, as well as public Haredi schools. Six Education Ministry inspectors were also interviewed.

The picture that appears is multi-faceted, like Haredi society itself. In almost all the institutions surveyed, core subjects are not taught in full accordance with Education Ministry requirements, but the extent of noncompliance varies. Similarly, attitudes toward the core subjects vary, and the principals often describe a delicate dance between the requirements and the instructions of the rabbis.

Simply recognizing that the situation is complex is an achievement, Barak-Corren says. “Often the questions concerning the relationship between Haredi society and the state are treated in a stereotypical manner, based on the incorrect assumption that this is a uniform community where everyone wants the same thing. We wanted to go deeper and to examine how things look on the ground.”

The researchers believe that presenting the complexity will allow the state and other bodies to adapt solutions for each community, to increase the proportion of schools that teach core studies at a high level.

The study shows that the time devoted to core studies changes by age and by subjects. The average number of classroom hours devoted to math and to Hebrew in grades 1-6 actually exceeds Education Ministry requirements. Science and English, however, get short shrift, at just 67 and 40 percent, respectively, of the prescribed time for these grades.

In grades 7 and 8, the scope of core studies drops significantly in all subjects, reaching just 25 percent of the Education Ministry requirement on average – less than one hour a week.

The interviewees tried to explain the differences regarding core studies at each institution, with some of them attributing them to its location and the students’ ethnic origins.

Open gallery view Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children outside the Education Ministry in Jerusalem. Credit: Olivier Fitoussi

The principal of a Talmud Torah in the Ma’ayan Hahinuch Hatorani school network, which is affiliated with the Sephardi Haredi party Shas, said, “There’s a difference between the Sephardi and the Ashkenazi public, because the Sephardi public is more connected to the people ... so sometimes it leans more toward secular occupations, while the Ashkenazi public is more insular, [staying] more in Haredi concentrations, … so secular studies will interest them less.”

One of the inspectors said: “In the periphery, whether it’s Carmiel or Tiberias, they are much more open to core studies and more interested in succeeding in them. Rekhasim, for example, is a very conservative place, it has a population that is mostly married yeshiva students and Haredi families, and it interests them less, they want the yeshiva track: To them, it’s enough for the boy to know the four arithmetic operations.”

Although it is a sensitive issue that includes an admission of flouting Education Ministry directives, the researchers say the principals and teachers spoke openly about it.

“Each time I am impressed anew by the willingness in Haredi soceity to talk about things even when they are sensitive,” Barak-Corren says. “I think part of this stems from the interviewees’ desire to bring their point of view to light. Our interviewees had no problem saying emphatically that in their opinion core studies are not important, and in contrast there were others who shared their doubts and difficulties concerning the issue.”

Conspiracy of silence

The “core plan” returned to the headlines recently following attempts by the education and finance ministries to include Haredi schools in a new curriculum that will include basic English, math and Hebrew, and in the wake of a New York Times investigation into Hasidic schools in New York state that offer little in the way of English, math and science instruction despite receiving government funding, thereby violating state laws aimed at guaranteeing students an adequate education.

The core plan appears in an Education Ministry circular and specifies the number of classroom hours to devote in each grade to each subject – Bible, Hebrew, science, math, English and so on – without providing any details. The number of hours assigned to core studies in Haredi schools directly affects the funding they receive from the state, from full, for schools that comply with the ministry’s requirements, to partial.

Open gallery view A teacher at a Yiddish-speaking Talmud Torah school run by Kretshnif Hasidim in Rehovot, September 18, 2017. Credit: Gil Cohen-Magen

Haredi public elementary schools for boys comply with Education Ministry requirements and receive full funding, but they account for only about 4 percent of Haredi boys in the relevant age group.

Most Haredi students are enrolled in the schools of the large Haredi school networks – the independent one of United Torah Judaism and the Shas network, now called Bnei Yosef. They receive full funding from the Education Ministry and are supposed to teach full core studies. The remainder, which are owned by associations, receive a budget of 55-75 percent and are supposed to teach partial core studies.

There is almost no data on school compliance with the requirements, and little enforcement of the rules. Most Haredi schools don’t participate in the Meitzav achievement tests (or their alternative, introduced last year). In the few that do, their students score below the national average in math and Hebrew.

The 2020 state comptroller’s report also noted that the Haredi schools don’t report employee status to the Education Ministry, so it’s impossible to know which teachers they employ and what they teach. The ministry doesn’t check how many study hours the schools devote to each subject. Supervision is particularly lax for schools it exempts from the core studies requirement, even though it allocates about 250 million shekels ($71 million) a year to them. Even for the large school networks, supervision of the core program is extremely limited.

The relationship with the inspectors involves tacit agreements and little interference in the schools’ administrative autonomy. “The administration is subordinate to the great rabbis,” explained one of the principals who was interviewed for the study.

Accordingly, the Education Ministry inspectors are seen by the school as incapable of enforcing the requirements. “The inspector comes but doesn’t intervene,” the principal of a Talmud Torah in the Shas school network said. “He knows the school and lives with it, he gives pedagogical approval and that’s the end of his role.”

Open gallery view Ultra-Orthodox children enter a Talmud Torah (religious junior school), October 18, 2020 Credit: Emil Salman

The inspectors, who are ministry employees, understand the situation and are careful not to damage the delicate web of relations with the principals. “I come with a lot of sensitivity to the principal, I’m not going to impose something on him that will cause conflict and a problem,” one inspector explained. “I won’t enter if a principal doesn’t want to open the door,” another said. They are aware of the position in which the ministry puts them – an inspector without powers of enforcement and without support.

“The ministry itself doesn’t know how to define exactly what it wants from the Haredim,” one of the inspectors said. “It leaves it open and everyone does as they see fit.” According to him, “Even if I personally want to move forward, often I know I won’t have backing. If the Haredi politicians come and ask ‘Why the pressure,?’ I won’t have the support of the district manager nor the ministry director general, because in the end they’re affected by political pressure.”

Many of the interviews were conducted by Gil Nahmani, a graduate student of Perry-Hazan who is the principal of a Talmud Torah in Tiberias. He has personal experience with the delicate relationship between the inspectors and the principals, and between the ministry and the rabbis. “At our school, too, when the inspector comes he tries to understand the boundaries of each principal’s territory,” he says.

Nahmani says that in his Talmud Torah, “Most of the secular subjects are taught at a high level, even beyond the mandatory requirements, but English was only permitted at a basic level. I had to explain to the supervisor: This is the rabbi’s demand. The supervisor tried to explain and to convince, and still tries from time to time, but he understands that compared to the Talmud Torahs that don’t teach English at all, the fact that the subject is taught at all in the school must be appreciated.”

“I don’t blame the inspectors in any way,” Perry-Hazan says. “They’re not responsible for the nonenforcement, and often they received an explicit instruction from on high not to deal with it.” She says that in the schools that are interested in core studies, such as those in the Haredi public school system, “The inspectors do an excellent job. This is an example of how things could have looked different in additional places as well.”

To avoid conflict, the inspectors only help the schools that want to teach core subjects and need assistance. From the research it is clear that there are many of these, but there’s a severe shortage of Haredi teachers for these subjects and of appropriate textbooks.

Regular communication between the ministry and the schools would allow for problem areas to be identified and corrected more effectively, Perry-Hazan says. “For example, if there was a systematic approach, it would be possible to create a program to train Haredi English teachers,” she adds.

Reference point

Many Talmud Torah principals view core studies as less important than religious subjects, and often schedule them for the afternoon, when the students are tired. “We teach them that the main thing is Torah study,” said one of the principals who was interviewed. “We put an emphasis on sacred studies because from here they continue on to yeshiva and that’s what they learn in them, and in fact this is what will determine their future,” he explained.

But some principals hold a near-opposite view. A teacher at a Shas school illustrated this with a story. “A few years ago, when the [Ma’ayan] network demanded that English be introduced into the curriculum, they approached the head of the yeshiva and told him: ‘Honored rabbi, there are two options: one, not to teach English at all and ‘manage’ with the inspector; the other, teach English but do a short lesson, ‘for the sake of protocol.’

In response, the head of the yeshiva said: ‘It doesn’t matter what you decide, but if you decide to teach English, you must teach [it] the best in the world. You can’t have a boy enter a classroom and realize there’s a subject that isn’t taught seriously.’ This is how we treat all the subjects: We put a lot into the sacred subjects, of course, but we also give our best in the profane ones.”

Although the study paints a general picture of noncompliance, the Education Ministry’s requirements are also important: The analysis of classroom hours shows that the higher the ministry’s official requirements, the higher the number of hours – even if they don’t meet the demands in full. In Barak-Corren’s view, this reinforces the importance of setting requirements, even when supervision and enforcement are lacking, because they serve as a point of reference for principals when making decisions.

And what if the reference point changes, and the state’s requirements for Haredi schools increase? It’s not clear at present. “This is a question that needs to be investigated,” Barak-Corren says. “It’s possible that there is an equilibrium point – we don’t know where it is – between the state’s demands and a point beyond which it is impossible to increase any more. As of today, the data we have collected shows that in a large part of the system, there is a lot of room for increase.”