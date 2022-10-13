Dozens of settlers attacked Palestinian property and vehicles in the Hawara area south of Nablus Thursday afternoon, Palestinian sources say.

According to testimonies, masked settlers threw rocks at Palestinian vehicles near the town, and set fire to a truck and a café in the area. Around the nearby settlement of Yitzhar, settlers reportedly set fire to olive trees.

Open gallery view A truck set ablaze during unrest in the West Bank town of Hawara, today. Credit: --

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that 53 Palestinians were injured as a result of the attacks, although none of the injuries were serious.

A Palestinian witness to the events in Hawara said that Israeli soldiers who were in the area protected the settlers, shooting Palestinians who attempted to protect themselves from the attacks.

Settlers clash with locals at the West Bank town of Hawara. Credit: Oren Ziv

Zvi Sukkot, a candidate for the Religious Zionist Party, tweeted video of the altercations. According to him, Palestinians threw rocks at his car. "Rocks from the front, rocks from the back. You can't move in any direction. [my girls] are crying for their lives. A righteous soldier rescues us finally while firing in the air at the rock throwers," Sukkot wrote.

Open gallery view A building that was set on fire in the West Bank town of Hawara, today.

Clashes also broke out in the nearby city of Nablus following the entrance of scores of worshippers into Joseph's Tomb escorted by Israeli forces. According to Palestinians, the troops drove the pilgrims into the city in military vehicles, and there was an exchange of fire between the soldiers and Palestinians. There were no casualties reported.

The largest skirmishes tonight occurred in East Jerusalem, where hundreds of Palestinians clashed with Israeli forces in several locations. Residents in numerous East Jerusalem neighborhoods set tires and trash cans on fire, hurled rocks and shot fireworks at the forces who responded with riot-control measures such as tear gas and stun grenades.

According to the police, 23 East Jerusalem residents, half of whom were minors, were detained on suspicion of attacking police officers and hurling rocks and Molotov cocktails.