Israel Saw Brutal Myanmar Regimes as a Business Opportunity, Documents Reveal
Newly declassified documents show how Israel armed, trained and for decades built up successive military regimes in Myanmar. A murderous civil war? Torture? Massacre? For Israel, it’s fertile ground for cooperation
The reports that flooded the media worldwide at the end of August 2017 were decidedly grim: murder, rape, torture, enslavement, violence against children and the destruction of entire villages. The Rohingya people, members of the Muslim minority in Myanmar, were fleeing the country on a mass scale. The Israeli media also reported on the atrocities, which the United Nations described as a “textbook example of ethnic cleansing.”
