Abraham Accords Two Years On: Israelis Flock to Dubai, but Where Are the Emirati Tourists?
Tens of thousands of Israelis travel to Dubai each month, but only 3,600 tourists from the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco have come to Israel since March
The two years since Israel and the United Arab Emirates signed a deal normalizing relations saw high demand by Israelis to visit the Gulf nation, while a relatively low number of Emiratis have sought to visit Israel.
