This New Party Wants to Lead Israel. But How Should We Translate Its Name to English?

On Sunday morning, one of Israel’s biggest election mysteries was solved when former IDF chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot announced he was entering politics and joining forces with Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar to form a new, center-right political party.

For months, Israeli pundits discussed Eisenkot’s political intentions – was he serious about going into politics, what party will he join, will he do it in time for the November 1 election? It seems like those answers have now been settled, finally.

Open gallery view Former IDF chief Gadi Eisenkot Credit: Hadas Parush

But for English speakers in Israel, and people around the world interested in Israeli politics, the joint announcement put out by Gantz, Sa’ar and Eisenkot on Sunday presented a new question to discuss: how to translate the name of their new party?

In Hebrew, the new party is called Hamachane Hamamlachti. The first word is easy enough to translate — meaning “camp”, as in political camp. But the second word, mamlachti, poses a challenge for English-language news outlets who are covering this political development.

The word loosely translates as civil, centrist or national, and also has connotations of statesmanlike behavior and non-partisanship.

But it has no consensus, agreed-upon English translation. The late David Landau, founder and former editor-in-chief of Haaretz's English Edition, had to deal with this challenge in a book he co-authored with Shimon Peres about the life of David Ben-Gurion. In the eyes of Ben-Gurion, mamlachtiyut, the related noun, was supposed to be one of the main values of the young state of Israel.

Mamlachtiyut, Landau and Peres wrote, "is often translated, inadequately, as 'raison d'état.' A better definition, closer to Ben-Gurion's intention, would be "unity despite difference." Mamlachtiyut seeks to draw the line where party and political differences should give way to the overriding needs of the national agenda."

In today’s Israeli political discourse, rivals and critics of opposition leader and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, often accuse him of a lack of mamlachtiyut, as exhibited in his “unstatesmanlike” attacks on the Israeli judiciary and the media.

Mamlachtiyut, in a sense, is the opposite of populism. This is what Gantz, Sa’ar and Eisenkot are trying to define themselves against. The term isn’t affiliated with either the left-wing or the right-wing in Israeli politics. Gantz and Sa’ar claim to represent the mamlachti right-wing in today’s Israel, drawing a contrast with the populist Likud.

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also tried to claim that mantle, often describing his formation of a government together with left-wing parties as an act of mamlachtiyut, placing the interest of the state in having a stable government over his own party’s interests.

In the early years of the state, mamlachtiyut had another meaning, as outlined by Ben-Gurion: the incorporation of the sprawling centers of power that existed within the Jewish population in the British Mandate of Palestine – from splintering paramilitary groups to political parties – into a single, uniform state and society.

At the time, Ben-Gurion turned to Thucydides' The History of the Peloponnesian War in the original Greek text, claiming that the Greeks had the firmest grasp of the concept of the "statesman."

However, the term still proves slippery for anything outside of the Hebrew language. Arabic-language outlets did not seem to have an easier time translating the new party’s name. Two Israel-based Arab news sites, Arab48 and Kul al-Arab, went with "National Camp," while other Palestinian outlets avoided the conundrum altogether.

The Jerusalem Post originally opted for State Camp, while the Times of Israel went with the National Camp. The jury at Haaretz was still out, but on Sunday afternoon, a party spokesperson finally announced that they would be called the "National Unity Party." An exact translation? Not really. A good name for a party? We'll find out in November.

Elon Gilad, Haaretz's in-house language expert, said that in today's extremely partisan politics, the question is what mamlachtiyut even means anymore, "and whether there's any sort of non-partisan 'Israeliness' that can be returned to."

Shira Philosof contributed to this report.