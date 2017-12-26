Israeli Ambassador to New Zealand Invites Lorde to 'Friendly' Meeting on Israel, BDS

Israeli Ambassador to New Zealand has invited pop singer Lorde to a "friendly meeting" following the cancellation of her scheduled concert in Israel due to pressure from the boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement.

Yitzhak Gerberg invited Lorde to discuss "Israel the only democracy in the region and the hate agenda of BDS," said Israel's Foreign Ministry spokesman on Twitter Tuesday.

The New Zealand musician canceled her upcoming performance, slated for June 5 at the Tel Aviv Convention Center, on Sunday after facing criticism from the BDS movement for booking the show.

Israeli Ambassador to #newzealand, Yitzhak Gerberg , invites @lorde to a friendly meeting, on #Israel the only democracy in the region and the hate agenda of #bds . @IsraelMFA @Israel @IsraelinNZ — Emmanuel Nahshon (@EmmanuelNahshon) December 26, 2017

The production company responsible for the event released a statement, saying: "Unfortunately, Lorde's concert planned for July has been cancelled. Refunds for concert tickets will be provided within 14 business days."

Pop star Lorde said in an statement it is the “right decision at this time” to cancel a summer concert in Israel, insisting that she educated herself about Israel before booking the June concert but that “I didn’t make the right call on this one."

In a statement distributed on social media and by her booking agency, Lorde wrote: “i’ve received an overwhelming number of messages and letters and have had a lot of discussions with people holding many views, and i think the right decision at this time is to cancel the show. i pride myself on being an informed young citizen, and i had done a lot of reading and sought a lot of opinions before deciding to book a show in tel aviv, but I’m not too proud to admit i didn’t make the right call on this one. tel aviv, it’s been a dream of mine to visit this beautiful part of the world for many years, and i’m truly sorry to reverse my commitment to come play for you. i hope one day we can all dance. L x”