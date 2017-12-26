Step Inside Jebrini, Jerusalem's Famous 144-year-old Tahini Factory
Ischak Jebrini and his son wake up each morning at 3 A.M. to dry-roast, hull and stone grind sesame seeds into the regional staple with bygone craftsmanship
Meander the alleyways of Jerusalem's Muslim Quarter in the Old City long enough and you will stumble upon Jebrini Tahini, a family owned factory producing the sesame staple with largely the same methods as it did 144 years ago. Ischak Jebrini and his son wake up each morning at 3 A.M. to dry-roast, hull and stone grind sesame seeds into this smooth, creamy tahini with a smoky flavor. Here's how they do it:
