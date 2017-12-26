Step Inside Jebrini, Jerusalem's Famous 144-year-old Tahini Factory

Meander the alleyways of Jerusalem's Muslim Quarter in the Old City long enough and you will stumble upon Jebrini Tahini, a family owned factory producing the sesame staple with largely the same methods as it did 144 years ago. Ischak Jebrini and his son wake up each morning at 3 A.M. to dry-roast, hull and stone grind sesame seeds into this smooth, creamy tahini with a smoky flavor. Here's how they do it:

