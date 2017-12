Snow fell on Mount Hermon in the Golan Heights and the first real rain of the winter season swept over Israel Sunday and on Monday morning. Central and northern Israel received between 30 to 50 millimeters of rain, according to the Water Authority, adding that rain even fell in the northern Negev.

The precipitation raised the level of the Sea of Galilee for the first time since April. Even after gaining about a centimeter to its the water level, the lake is 1.38 meters below its lowest "red line," water authorities warn. When the lake level falls below the red line, pumping from the lake ceases.

Snow on Mount Hermon.

About ten centimeters of snow fell on the peak of Mount Hermon, the tallest mountain in Israel, on Sunday. Snow buildup on the slopes was about five centimeters. The ski site will open to visitors at 10 AM Monday morning for this the first time this winter.

Forecasters say the rain will ease off on Monday afternoon but say the weather will remain unseasonably cold, only rising on Tuesday.

Heavy downpour outside Tel Aviv on Monday, December 25. Haaretz

According to the meteorological services company Mateotech, the Golan received 37 milliliters of rain, the area of the Sea of Galilee about 15, Haifa and Tel Aviv 30 and Jezreel Valley 22. Jerusalem received 34 milliliters of rain, Ashkelon 23.

The rest of the week is predicted to be dry, which is in keeping with forecasts for a dry 2017-2018 winter season, compared with the multiannual average.