Slain Israeli Soldier's Mother: My Son Was a Victim of a UN-brokered Ceasefire

'We Will Not Back Down'

The mother of slain Israeli soldier Lt. Hadar Goldin urged members of the UN Security Council on Friday to do more to secure the return of her son's remains from Gaza.

Goldin was was kidnapped and killed by Hamas during a UN-brokered ceasefire during the 2014 Gaza war.

"My son was not a victim of the war in Gaza, but a victim of the ceasefire," Goldin told the participants of the Security Council session that was held to discuss the issue of Israeli captives and missing persons in Gaza.

“This act of terror by Hamas took advantage of the ceasefire sponsored by this organization, the United Nations,” she said.

Goldin called her son's abduction a cynical and bloodthirsty violation of the UN's principles, and recounted how then-UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon had denounced Hamas' violation of the ceasefire, and had demanded the immediate release of the soldiers Hamas had kidnapped.

“We are outraged by the fact that families in Gaza are rebuilding their lives thanks to the kindness of the global community while our family is unable to even grieve properly,” she said.

Also mentioned at the informal session was Sgt. Oron Shaul, who was also killed during the 2014 Operation Protective Edge and whose remains are also being held by Hamas. The fate of civilians Abera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayeed, both of whom suffer from mental illnesses and are being held in Gaza by Hamas, were also discussed. The special session was convened at the request of the United States and Ukraine.