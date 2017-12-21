Here’s How the Countries That Netanyahu Visited in 2017 Voted at the UN on Jerusalem

An overwhelming majority of 128 nations backed on Thursday a resolution that rejects U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took comfort in the number of countries that voted against the motion, or chose to abstain themselves from the vote.

Nine nations, Israel included, voted against the resolution, and 35 countries abstained.

Following the vote, Netanyahu took to Facebook, saying in a video that "Jerusalem is our capital, always was and always will be. But I do appreciate the fact that a growing number of countries refuse to participate in this theater of the absurd."

Israeli officials were quick to note that Netanyahu had visited some of those countries in the past year. In 2017, the prime minister visited the United States, Russia, Hungary, Liberia, Kenya, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, France, Belgium, Britain, Greece, China, Singapore and Australia.

In should be noted that among the countries that voted in favor of the resolution are India, Russia and China, all countries Netanyahu has touted as allies recently.

How UN member-states voted on resolution rejecting Trump's Jerusalem recognition.

Voting against the resolution, alongside Israel and the United States, were Guatemala, Honduras, Marshal Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Togo.

Among the countries that abstained were Australia, Canada, Argentina, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Mexico, Rwanda and Uganda.