Security Guard Seriously Wounded in Jerusalem Terror Attack

A security guard was stabbed in central Jerusalem on Sunday in what police called a terror attack. The man was stabbed on Jaffa Street, at the entrance to the city's central bus station. The attacker has been apprehended.

According to emergency responders, the guard, a male in his twenties, had been stabbed in the chest. His condition has been reported as critical and is currently undergoing treatment in hospital.

Israel Police have said that the attacker, aged 24 and a resident of the West Bank, arrived to Jerusalem's central bus station, at which point he pulled out a knife and stabbed the station guard before running away. A civilian and a police officer gave chase after the attacker and managed to catch him.

According to police, the attacker had a work license permitting him to work in area limited to West Bank territory east of the Green Line and west of the separation barrier. This means that he was not authorized to work within Israeli territory.

He has been evacuated to a nearby hospital, and is currently considered to be in very grave condition.

Outside Jerusalem's central bus station, December 12, 2017. Olivier Fitoussi

The scene of a stabbing attack in Jerusalem's central bus station, December 10, 2017. Judy Maltz

The city has been on edge since U.S. President Trump's Wednesday speech, in which he recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital. The Palestinians responded by declaring three days of rage.

On Friday, two Palestinian protesters were killed and 98 were wounded in clashes around the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. A number of Palestinians were also arrested at Jerusalem's Damascus Gate, where skirmishes between Israeli police forces and protesters took place after tens of thousands of Muslim worshippers attended Friday prayers in the Al-Aqsa Mosque at the Temple Mount compound.

Later Friday, three rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel. One rocket landed in the southern town of Sderot, one was intercepted my Israel's Iron Dome defense system and a third landed in the Gaza Strip. Two Hamas militants were killed in retaliatory airstrikes.

A n additional 22 Palestinians were wounded in clashes on Thursday.