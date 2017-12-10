Israel Destroys Hamas Cross-border Attack Tunnel Leading Into Israel

The Israeli military destroyed this weekened a "significant" attack tunnel reaching from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory. The Israeli military said that it is clear that Hamas was behind the tunnel.

This is the second Gaza attack tunnel Israel has destroyed in the past six weeks. While the existence of the tunnel was revealed on Sunday, it had been discovered earlier, the miltiary said.

To really understand the Middle East - subscribe to Haaretz

According to the military, the tunnel found leads into agriculture fields near Kibbutz Nirim, near the Gaza border.

“The tunnel that was thwarted today was a very significant tunnel and [built] to higher standards than what we are used to seeing,” said IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Ronen Manelis.

skip - THIS TUNNEL IS TOAST

Keep updated: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, This email address has already registered for this newsletter. Close

The IDF does not know if any Palestinians who were killed as a result of the destruction of the tunnel, he added.

The military said the tunnel did not yet have an exit inside Israel, so it did not yet represent a threat to nearby communities, however Hamas could have made the tunnel ready for a terrorist attack within a relatively short period.

The tunnel was discovered using technology that the army has utilised over the past year. The army says it is satisfied with these capabilities. The same techonology was used in the discovery of the attack tunnel built by Islamic Jihad a few weeks ago.

Israeli forces destroy an attack tunnel discovered leading into Israeli territory from Gaza, December 10, 2017. IDF Spokesperson Unit

As opposed to the previous tunnel that was destroyed in a loud and explosion using large amounts of explosives, this time the tunnel was located and destroyed using a combination of special forces, intelligence and engineering units.

He said forces had detected the tunnel months ago and continued to monitor construction efforts by Hamas militants before demolishing it.

He said the tunnel was not complete, but was "very substantial," equipped with electricity, communications equipment and a ventilation system. It was located about 1 kilometer (half a mile) from an Israeli community.

“Hamas is responsible for everything that happens in Gaza, in the air, on land and underground,” said Manelis. “The terrorist organizations understand that we will not accept a violation of [Israeli] sovereignty.”

“The other side must understand that these tunnels will become a death trap for those who dig them,” said Manelis. The IDF does not know of any Palestinians who were killed as a result of the destruction of the tunnel, he added.

In October, the Israeli army bombed an attack tunnel that had been dug from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory by terror group Islamic Jihad. Two Islamic Jihad commanders and a Hamas field commander were killed in strike. Four others were killed in the strike, and 11 more were injured.

IDF commanders at the site of the destroyed attack tunnel, December 10, 2017. IDF Spokespersons Unit

With reporting by The Associated Press