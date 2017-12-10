Following Riots, Israeli Defense Minister Calls for Boycott of Arab Citizens: 'They Don't Belong Here'

Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman on Sunday said that Israeli Arab residents of the Wadi Ara region “do not belong to the State of Israel" and should be boycotted.

Lieberman was commenting on the hundreds who rioted along Route 65 in northern Israel on Saturday in protest over President Donald Trump’s announcement last that the United States recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The residents of the Wadi Ara region should be boycotted, Lieberman told Army Radio in an interview on Sunday morning. “They should understand that they are not wanted here, they are not part of us.” According to the defense minister, Wadi Ara residents "have no connection to this country.”

“What is happening in Wadi Ara is intolerable,” Lieberman said. “So I am calling for a boycott of Wadi Ara. Don’t go there and don’t buy there. They need to understand that it is impossible to demonstrate with Hezbollah flags, Palestinian flags and pictures of [Hezbollah leader Hassan] Nasrallah. To accept billions from the National Insurance [Institute] and to also destroy us from within,” he added.

Some protesters along Route 65 attacked a passing bus with rocks and injured three passengers. Some 200 people blocked the main highway at the Arara junction. After the demonstrations, a number of protesters threw rocks at police cars and other vehicles.