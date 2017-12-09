Israeli Army Commander Suspended for Stealing Fruit From Palestinian Vendor in Hebrew

An Israeli army squad commander has been suspended Saturday after being filmed stealing fruit from a Palestinian vendor’s stand after clashes in the West Bank town of Hebron.

Soldiers from the Givati brigade deployed in Hebron had been in the area near Hebron’s market to deal with any disturbances following the American recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. While in the area the squad commander allegedly spotted a stand whose vendor had left due to disturbances.

In a video that has been posted on the internet, the squad commander, who apparently did not notice Palestinians filming him, is seen taking three apples from the stand and passing them out to the soldiers who were with him.

Immediately after the video surfaced, the Israeli army began investigating the incident and came to the conclusion that it was in fact the squad commander who took the apples, taking advantage of the fact that the vendor had been forced to leave his stand unattended.

The Israel Defense Force spokesman confirmed that the squad commander took fruit from stand and called the incident “conduct inconsistent with what is expected of an IDF soldier and commander.” The incident has been investigated and the commander has been suspended from his position and will face disciplinary action, the spokesman said.

Over the weekend, at least 140 Palestinians were hurt in clashes in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, Palestinians claimed; four Israeli officers were hurt during clashes in East Jerusalem, the Israeli police said. Meanwhile, over 20 were hurt in the Gaza Strip, local medical sources said.