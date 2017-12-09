Protests Against Trump's Jerusalem Decision Spill Into Israel: Three Hurt After Stones Thrown at Bus

Protests against U.S President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital spilled over Saturday into Israel, following three days of violence between Israeli soldiers and Palestinians in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem.

In the early evening on Saturday, medics reported that a bus traveling to Tel Aviv was hit with rocks as it passed through Wadi Ara, a valley of mostly Arab communities in northern Israel. At least three Jewish Israelis were lightly hurt in the incident and the bus's windshield was destroyed.

Bedouin in Israel protest Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital. December 9, 2017 Eliyahu Hershkovitz

Around 200 protesters at the Arara Junction in Wadi Ara blocked the road, and threw stones at passing vehicles, including at a photojournalist's motorcycle. A bus driver sustained light injuries from broken glass.

Police arrested two youth and an adult from Arara who are suspected of taking part in throwing rocks.

Meanwhile, additional protests were reported throughout Israel, including in Majdal Shams, along the border with Syria in the north, in the Bedouin city of Rahat in southern Israel, in Taibeh, Kfar Kara, and the German Colony in Haifa. Members of Knesset from the Joint Arab List participated in some of these protests.

Clashes erupt in West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem

At least 140 Palestinians were hurt in clashes in East Jerusalem and the West Bank on Saturday, Palestinians claimed; four Israeli officers were hurt during clashes in East Jerusalem, the Israeli police said. Meanwhile, over 20 were hurt in the Gaza Strip, local medical sources said.

Violent protests broke out Saturday in over 20 sites in the West Bank, including Tul Karm and Rachel's Tomb in Bethlehem, with approximately 600 Palestinians burning tires and throwing rocks as well as Molotov cocktails at Israel Defense Forces and border police.

The IDF has responded using dispersion tactics and arrested one individual. According to the Red Crescent, 18 Palestinians were wounded by rubber bullets and over 107 from tear gas.

About 450 Palestinian protested in over five different locations along the Gaza border, they were also burning tires and throwing rocks at IDF forces on Saturday. Israeli forces reportedly responded by firing rubber bullets, and, according to Palestinians, with live rounds as well.

Protests were held in Ramallah, Hebron and the Israeli Bedouin city of Rahat on Saturday, as well as in Jerusalem