Hoping to build on the momentum created a week ago when tens of thousands of Israelis took to the streets to protest government corruption, organizers of the so-called “March of Shame” take to the streets on Saturday night in Tel Aviv.

Last week brought an estimated 30,000 Israelis out to Rothschild Boulevard, a main thoroughfare in Tel Aviv, in one of the largest protest rallies seen in Israel in recent years.

skip - Live from Tel Aviv demonstration

Demonstrators on Tel Aviv's Rotschild Boulevard held signs reading, "Out with the corrupt!" and "Not leftist, not rightist, but honest!"

Many were angered by a new bill that would have prevented police from publicizing recommendations on indictments. The controversial bill was widely believed to have been drafted to protect Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is currently under investigation in two high-profile corruption scandals, by keeping the public in the dark.

The first investigation involves allegations that he received lavish gifts from wealthy businessmen, and the second involves allegations that he negotiated a deal with a newspaper owner for more favorable coverage.

Thousands of anti-Netanyahu protesters hit Israeli streets for second week running for "March of Shame" in Tel Aviv, Dec 9, 2017 Tomer Appelbaum

Keep updated: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, This email address has already registered for this newsletter. Close

The protesters at last Saturday night’s demonstration marched along Rothschild Boulevard to Habima Square, many of them calling for Netanyahu to be locked up.

A day after the rally, clearly bowing to public pressure, Netanyahu announced that he had asked lawmakers to devise a new draft of the bill so that it would not apply to the ongoing investigations against him.

For the past year, every Saturday night, demonstrations have gathered in Petah Tikva, the hometown of Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit, to protest what they perceived to be his foot-dragging in investigating allegations against Netanyahu. These protests, which initially included a few dozen demonstrators, expanded over time, at their peak drawing several thousand.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) attends a Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem December 4, 2017. Ammar Awad / Reuters

The two main leaders of the protest movement are Eldad Yaniv, a well-known anti-corruption crusader, and Meni Naftali, the former chief caretaker of the prime minister’s residence who rose to fame after suing Sara Netanyahu, the prime minister’s wife, for abusive behavior toward him and other household staff. Naftali won the case and also prevailed in an appeal.

Yaniv and Naftali decided to move the protests to a more central location in Tel Aviv last week because of the huge public outcry over the so-called “Recommendations Law.” The protestors began their march, symbolically, outside Independence Hall, where Israel’s Declaration of Independence was first read. The organizers announced that the weekly protests will be moved on a permanent basis from Petah Tikva to Tel Aviv.

Concerns have been expressed that fewer demonstrators will show up this Saturday night – not only because Netanyahu agreed to amend the controversial bill, which had been a key factor behind the huge turnout last week, but also because of the tensions flaring in recent days in Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza over the Trump administration’s decision to declare Jerusalem the capital of Israel. Accusing Netanyahu of “heating up the turf” in order divert attention from the corruption scandals threatening his reign, Yaniv urged supporters over the weekend, in a widely shared Facebook post, to show up in force Saturday night.