Fresh Clashes Between Palestinian, Israeli Forces Erupt in Third Day of Rage
Clashes reported in East Jerusalem, West Bank and Gaza ■ Two Hamas militants were killed overnight Friday in retaliation airstrikes after three rockets were launched from Gaza
Clashes have erupted for the third day running between Palestinian protesters and Israeli soldiers following U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Clashes are taking place in East Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.
Overnight Friday, two Hamas militants were killed in an Israeli airstrike after three rockets were launched from Gaza, one of which landed in the southern Israeli town of Sderot.
On Saturday, three Palestinians were wounded by rubber bullets at protests held in Bethlehem, according to the Red Crescent. In addition, protests were held in Ramallah, Hebron and the Israeli Bedouin city of Rahat.
In Gaza, dozens of rioters amassed at the Israeli border, throwing rocks and burning tires.
On Friday, two Palestinians in Gaza were killed in protests that took place along the Gaza-Israel border. At least a further 98 were wounded in protests that took place throughout the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.
Fifteen casualties were reported in Israel's airstrike on Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip on Friday night. Two militants belonging to Hamas' military wing were killed in the strike.
The airstrike was carried out after three rockets were launched at Israel from the Gaza Strip. One rocket landed in the Israeli town of Sderot. No casualties were sustained. Another rocket was intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system. A third landed in the Gaza Strip.
