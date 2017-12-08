Two Rockets Fired at Israel From Gaza, Iron Dome Intercepts One

Two rockets were fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip on Friday night. The first rocket was intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system. A short while later a second rocket was launched but didn't reach Israeli territory.

In retaliation, the Israeli air force struck Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip's north. The Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson said that fighter jets struck a training site and a weapons warehouse.

According to reports in Gaza, 10 people were wounded in the strike.

As the rockets were launched from Gaza, rocket sirens were sounded in the southern Israeli cities of Ashkelon, Sderot and a number of other communities located around the Gaza Strip.

The rocket fire came after a day of widespread unrest in Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. One Palestinian was killed and at a leasta further 90 wounded in clashes with Israeli forces.

On Thursday, three rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel. One rocket landed inside Israel and two landed inside the Strip. The Israeli army attacked two positions inside the Strip in retaliation.