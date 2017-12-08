Palestinian Killed, at Least 90 Wounded in Clashes With Israeli Troops in West Bank, Gaza

One Palestinian protester was killed and at least 90 others were wounded in clashes with Israeli security forces in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip on Friday. Thousands of protesters took to the streets in a second "Day of Rage" following U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

A 30-year-old Palestinian was killed by IDF gunfire in the Khan Younis region in Gaza, according to Palestinian health officials. The protester, Mahmoud Al-Masri, was critically hurt and later died of his wounds.

Palestinian protesters carry a wounded man during clashes with Israeli troops near an Israeli checkpoint in the West Bank city of Ramallah on December 8, 2017. Abbas Momani / AFP

Approximately 3,000 protesters took part in demonstrations around the West Bank, including in the cities of Ramallah, Hebron, Tul Karm and Nublus. Protestors threw molotov cocktails and rocks. Security forces responded with live fire, rubber bullets and tear gas. Twenty-eight protestors were arrested.

Fifty-two Palestinians were wounded by rubber bullets at protests in the West Bank, the Palestinian Red Crescent reported. Eleven were reportedly wounded by live fire. Dozens were treated for tear-gas inhalation, the Red Crescent report.

The Red Crescent said 15 people were hurt by live IDF gunfire in clashes at the Gaza border, and a further 20 wounded by rubber bullets in the area of Khan Younis, in the south of the Strip. One man is reported to be in critical condition after being shot in his stomach. A futher two protesters are also reported to be in critical condition. Clashes also took place in Jabalia and the Nahal Oz area, along the Strip's border.

A number of demonstrators have been arrested in Jerusalem's Damascus Gate, where skirmishes between Israeli police and Palestinian demonstrators took place after tens of thousands of Muslim worshippers attended Friday prayers at the Temple Mount Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Israeli security forces and Palestinians in Jerusalem, December 8, 2017.

A Palestinian "Day of Rage" was held on Thursday in reponse to Trump's deicison in which at least 22 protesters were injured in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza.

Further protests have been held on Friday in the Israeli towns of Umm al-Fahm, Kalansaua and Kfar Kana. One man was arrested on suspicion of throwing rocks in the city of Nazareth, where a protest was also held.

Fridays violence followed a day of protest on Thursday, in which at least 19 Palestinians were wounded in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza in clashes with Israeli soldiers.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of the Jordanian capital Amman on Friday after midday prayers to protest president Trump's recognition of contested Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Similar protests were held in Iraq, Egypt and Turkey, with more expected tomorrow.