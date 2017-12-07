Israel Strikes Targets in Gaza in Response to Rocket Fire

The Israeli army attacked two positions inside the Gaza Strip on Thursday evening in retaliation to rocket fire from the Strip earlier in the day.

To really understand the Middle East - subscribe to Haaretz

Both tank fire and aircraft were used in the attack. The Israeli army said that it holds Hamas as the responsible party for all rocket fire emanating for the Strip.

Three rockets were fired at Israel on Thursday. One rocket landed inside Israeli territory and two landed inside the Gaza Strip. No casualties were reported.

The rockets were fired amid clashes in Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem as Palestinians protested U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement on Wednesday that the U.S. recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's capital city.

Keep updated: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, This email address has already registered for this newsletter. Close

More details soon.