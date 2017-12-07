Israel Strikes Targets in Gaza in Response to Rocket Fire
Rockets fired from Gaza day after Trump announced U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital
The Israeli army attacked two positions inside the Gaza Strip on Thursday evening in retaliation to rocket fire from the Strip earlier in the day.
Both tank fire and aircraft were used in the attack. The Israeli army said that it holds Hamas as the responsible party for all rocket fire emanating for the Strip.
Three rockets were fired at Israel on Thursday. One rocket landed inside Israeli territory and two landed inside the Gaza Strip. No casualties were reported.
The rockets were fired amid clashes in Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem as Palestinians protested U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement on Wednesday that the U.S. recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's capital city.
