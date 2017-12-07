WATCH

What Trump Said, and Didn't Say in His Jerusalem Speech

Haaretz writers Anshel Pfeffer and Dina Kraft analyze Trump's announcement Wednesday that he will formally recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital

comments Print Subscribe now
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers an address formally recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital on December 6, 2017.
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers an address formally recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital on December 6, 2017. Bloomberg

After more than a year of discussions, fears, promises and assessments, U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a landmark speech in Washington Wednesday, recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Israel

Haaretz reporters Anshel Pfeffer and Dina Kraft deconstructed the announcement. What did Trump say – and more importantly, what didn't he say in his historic address?

To really understand the Middle East - subscribe to Haaretz

Anshel Pfeffer and Dina Kraft deconstruct Trump's speech recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1

Gone Viral