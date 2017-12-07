What Trump Said, and Didn't Say in His Jerusalem Speech

After more than a year of discussions, fears, promises and assessments, U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a landmark speech in Washington Wednesday, recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Israel.

Haaretz reporters Anshel Pfeffer and Dina Kraft deconstructed the announcement. What did Trump say – and more importantly, what didn't he say in his historic address?

Anshel Pfeffer and Dina Kraft deconstruct Trump's speech recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Anshel Pfeffer and Dina Kraft deconstruct Trump's speech recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

