Rockets Fired at Israel From Gaza

One rocket landed inside Israeli territory and two landed in the Gaza Strip. No casualties were reported

File photo: A rocket fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip.
File photo: A rocket fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip. Reuters / Amir Cohen

Three rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel on Thursday evening. One rocket landed inside Israel and two landed inside the Strip.

Rocket sirens sounded in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon and Israeli communities north of the coastal enclave as a result of the rocket fire.

The rockets were fired amid clashes in Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem as Palestinians protested U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement on Wednesday that the U.S. recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's capital city.

