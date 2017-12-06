Jerusalem's Old City Goes Red, White and Blue in Lead-up to Major Trump Speech

The city of Jerusalem projected the American flag onto the walls of the Old City near Jaffa gate on Wednesday evening as a token of appreciation for U.S. President Donald Trump's expected announcement recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The string bridge, as well as Agron Street, Rupin Street, and Shazar Street in Jerusalem will be lit up in the colors of the American flag.

Coincidence that #Jerusalem string bridge lit up in same red, white & blue tonight as when @realDonaldTrump visited pic.twitter.com/un1VVlbKmA — Matt (@mattkrieger1) December 6, 2017

The mayor of Jerusalem, Nir Barkat, said:

"Trump's expected announcement recognizing Jerusalem as the undivided capital of Israel is a historic declaration that will deliver a clear message to the world that the United States stands with the Jewish state of Israel and Jerusalem. As a gesture of our appreciation of the courageous friendship between the U.S. and Israel, we decided to illuminate the walls of the city with the American flag, symbolizing the strength of the Jewish people 's connection to Israel for more than 3,000 years."

Trump will deliver remarks about his decision on whether to move the embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv on Wednesday, the White House said Tuesday, adding that Trump is pretty solid in his thinking on the issue.

Senior U.S. officials said Trump is likely to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital while delaying relocating the embassy from Tel Aviv for another six months, though he is expected to order his aides to begin planning such a move immediately. The officials said, however, that no final decisions have been made.