Philippine, Czech Leaders Also Interested in Moving Embassies to Jerusalem, Report Says

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte expressed interest in moving his country's embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Channel 1 news reported on Wednesday, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump announced his intention to relocate the U.S. embassy.

According to the report, the Czech Republic expressed interest in moving their embassy to Jerusalem as well.

Trump told Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Jordan's King Abdullah II that he plans to move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem on Tuesday, according to Abbas' spokesman and Jordanian reports. Trump also called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sissi and Saudi King Salman to inform them of the decision.

Trump will deliver remarks about his decision on whether to move the embassy on Wednesday, the White House said, adding that the president is pretty solid in his thinking on the issue.

According to senior U.S. officials, Trump is likely to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, while delaying relocating the embassy from Tel Aviv for another six months, though he is expected to order his aides to begin planning such a move immediately. The officials said, however, that no final decisions have been made.

