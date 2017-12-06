WATCH: Netanyahu to Speak Ahead of Trump's Recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's Capital

Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, will speak on Wednesday morning and are expected to respond to Trump's Tuesday decision to declare Jerusalem Israel's capital and possibly begin moving the U.S. embassy to the city.

Israeli MK Yair Lapid spoke prior to Prime Minister Netanyahu, saying "Moving the embassy is the right thing to do. Now is the time to do what is right."

In remarks at a conference organized by the Jerusalem Post, Transportation and Intelligence Minister Yisrael Katz said "This is a historic day for the State of Israel! I praise the decision of President Trump to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and I expect the international community to support Trump's decision."

Trump will announce his official recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday, the White House has confirmed early Wednesday. While the president intends to move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, he will nevertheless sign a presidential waiver delaying the move by six months for "logistical reasons," senior White House officials said in press briefing.

