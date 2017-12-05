Rocket Sirens Sound Along Israel's Sinai Border; Malfunction Suspected

The Israeli military detected five launches from Egypt's Sinai Peninsula overnight on Monday after Rocket alarm sirens sounded on five separate occasions in Israeli communities near the Gaza border. The Israeli military, however, believes the sirens may have been a malfunction.

All of the alarms sounded for the same region in southern Israel between 1:48 and 5:03 A.M. No explosions or booms implying an impact, however, were heard, raising the IDF's concern about a possible malfunction in the system. The IDF will comb the area over the next several hours looking for signs of a rocket strike.

In October, ISIS claimed responsibility for the two rockets fired from Egypt's Sinai Peninsula toward communities in southern Israel near the Gaza border on Sunday.

"The fighters confronted Israeli jets that flew above the state and targeted the Eshkol compound with two Grad rockets," an ISIS statement read.

Last week, the Israeli military said Islamic Jihad fired 10 to 12 mortar shells at Israeli forces near the northern Gaza Strip in retaliation for an Israeli strike in October on an attack tunnel reaching from Gaza into Israeli territory.

None of the Israeli forces, who were working near the border at the time of the strike, were wounded.

In response to the mortar fire, the Israeli military struck two Hamas positions and two Islamic Jihad positions, with tanks and aircrafts, in northern Gaza. Two Palestinians were lightly wounded in the strikes, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. Later, the Israeli air force struck a further two military compounds in central Gaza, IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Ronen Manelis said.