Test Yourself: How Familiar Are You With Jerusalem?
Reports about U.S. President Donald Trump's potential declaration of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital are reigniting the ancient debate over the ancient city
The city of Jerusalem has been at the center of a religious and cultural dispute for thousands of years, with Jewish, Christian and Muslim worshipers all staking claim.
U.S President Donald Trump is reportedly set to decide whether or not to make the symbolic move of his country's embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, propelling the tension-fraught city to the center stage of the international dialogue.
Take this Haaretz quiz below to find out how much you really know about the city that has inspired prayer, multiple wars and one heated embassy debate.
Want to enjoy 'Zen' reading - with no ads and just the article? Subscribe todaySubscribe now