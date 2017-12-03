Projectile Fired From Syria Hits Israel's Northern Golan Heights

A projectile fired from Syria struck an open area in the Golan Heights on Sunday. None were wounded and no damage was caused in the incident.

The fire is believed to be spillover from the Syrian civil war.

The incident comes two days after Israeli warplanes allegedly struck a military base near the Syrian capital of Damascus overnight Friday, according to foreign media reports. According to pro-Assad news outlets, the target of the attack was an Iranian military base near the city of Al-Kiswa, located some 13 kilometers south of Damascus.

Syrian state media has confirmed that an attack took place, and claimed that two Israeli surface-to-surface missiles had also been intercepted by Syrian air defenses. The report did not divulge further details as to the attack's target or of casualties sustained.