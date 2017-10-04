Once a Possible Threat to Netanyahu, Israeli Tech Mogul Erel Margalit Quits Politics

Knesset member Erel Margalit (Zionist Union) announced on Tuesday he will resign from the Knesset. Margalit, who has served as an MK since 2013, lost in the primary for Labor party leadership in July to Avi Gabbay, coming fourth place among the candidates. This was the second time he ran for the party chairmanship and lost.

“It’s no secret that I wanted to be elected to head the Labor party and be its candidate for prime minister. The members chose differently and I respect their choice,” wrote Margalit on his Facebook page.

Leah Fadida, the deputy mayor of the town of Yokne’am Ilit near Haifa will take Margalit’s place in the Knesset.

Margalit, who is known for his feisty language, declined to say whether he is leaving politics only temporarily or whether he intends to return in the future. “I have not despaired of public work,” he told Haaretz on Tuesday after his announcement. For now, the best place for him to advance his work is as a social and economic entrepreneur, he said. Margalit said he has so much enthusiasm and he wants to “let it burst out.”

Margalit says he will invest his time and money in projects in the southern Negev and northern Galilee regions, something he could not do as an MK.

This is the second resignation from the Knesset in a week by a Labor MK. Manuel Trajtenberg announced he is leaving politics to return to academia.

A Zionist Union MK told Haaretz that he believed Margalit resigned because he knew he would not be reelected in the next election. Only five men from the party’s national list (including serving MKs) will have a reasonable chance at being reelected on the party’s Knesset slate, while the other safe spots will be reserved for women, regional candidates, Tzipi Livni’s Hatnuah party and people nominated by Gabbay, said the MK. “It seems [Margalit] is building himself an elegant escape route.”

Margalit made his fortune as a venture capitalist and is considered to be Israel’s second-richest politician. He plans on returning to his position as chairman of the Jerusalem Venture Partners fund. In addition, he will be the chairman of the nonprofit organization helping at-risk youth “In the Community (Bakehila).”

In the Knesset, he served on the Finance Committee and a defense budget subcommittee. He headed the caucuses for the economic development of the north and south, Jerusalem and small and medium-sized businesses.

Fadida said she was surprised when Gabbay called her, only half an hour before Margalit announced his resignation, she told Haaretz on Tuesday. “I want to come to the Knesset to change [things], so the social periphery will have a voice There are good things to be done.”

She is 49-years-old, married and has two children. She moved to Yokne’am Ilit from Haifa 27 years ago and has served on the city council for 18 years. She works as the head of the community and public relations department for the Jewish National Fund. She has a B.A. in social sciences and an M.A. in public policy.