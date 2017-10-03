Palestinian-Israeli Video Blogger, 'Nas Daily,' Points to Ironies of anti-Israel Boycott

Nuseir Yassin spent the last year traveling the world and video blogging about his life. As Yassin writes on his LinkedIn account, he realized he was "32% done with life," quit his job in New York, and launched his daily minute-long vlog "Nas Daily."

Yassin, 25, a Harvard graduate, was raised in the town of Arraba in the lower Galilee.

skip - "This is not okay." Nas Daily

In his Sunday episode, entitled "This is not okay," Yassin explains that he booked a flight from New York to India on Kuwait Airlines, but was refused at the airport due to his Israeli passport.

"This is daylight discrimination and it should be illegal," Yassin says.

He continues, "Dear Kuwait, if you want to boycott Israel, be my guest. Refuse me service. But also, give me your USB flash drives, your phones, your safe driving cars, your Viber, your Waze, or your anti-virus. This is also Israel."

Yassin points out that by boycotting Israel, the airline is also boycotting the country's 2,000,000 Muslim Palestinian Israelis.

In 2015, Kuwait Airlines dropped their route between New York and London, after the U.S. Department of Transportation found that the airline was illegally discriminating against Israelis.