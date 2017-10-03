Minister Bennett Calls to Cut Funds to PA: 'Israel Must Stop Acting as ATM for Terrorism'

Education Minister Naftali Bennet called for Israel to halt the transfer of tax revenue to Palestinians on Tuesday, in response to both Interpol's unilateral induction of the Palestinian Authority, and the current reconciliation process between Hamas and the PA.

"Israel must stop acting as ATM for terrorism," said Bennet, a member of the security cabinet.

"This isn't Palestinian reconciliation, but rather Abu Mazen [Mahmoud Abbas] cozying up to a murderous terror organization. Transferring funds to a Hamas government is like Israel transferring money to the Islamic State—in return for the cash, we'll get missiles fired at us," he added.

Bennet said that three conditions would be set as stipulations for continuing to transfer funds to the PA: return of Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin's bodies, two soldiers killed in the 2014 conflict with Gaza, currently held by Hamas; official Hamas recognition of Israel; and an end to incitement and government pay-outs to terrorists imprisoned in Israel by the Palestinian Authority.

Bennet is expected to bring up these demands in the upcoming cabinet meeting.