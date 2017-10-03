Israeli Army Prepares for Demolition of Har Adar Attacker's Home

The family of the Palestinian man who committed last week's deadly attack in a settlement near Jerusalem was notified of Israeli army intentions to demolish their home and Monday night.

Mahmoud's home is located in the West Bank village of Beit Surik, adjacent to the checkpoint where he shot and killed three Israelis last week in the settlement Har Adar.

The IDF's message noted that the family has 72 hours to evacuate the premises or submit an official objection to the building's impending demolition.

Mahmoud, a 37-year-old father of four had a permit to work in Israeli settlements. He had significant personal and family problems including a history of domestic violence. His wife had fled to Jordan recently and left him with his children, the Shin Bet security services said.