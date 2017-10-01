Israel's Number One Tennis Player Retires From Major Match for Yom Kippur
Dudi Sela, currently ranked 77 in the world, retired from only his second quarterfinal appearance this year as the sun set in China and the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur began.
Playing in the Shenzhen Open Men's Singles Quarterfinals on Friday Sela retired after leveling the match to one set a piece against Ukraine's Alexandr Dolgopolov and exited the tournament.
Sela had reportedly asked for the match to be brought forward due to the fast that starts at sundown on Friday, but his request was denied. Sela, 32, was ranked as high as 29 in the world in 2009 and has a 9-15 win/loss record for the year, which may have added extra sting to his decision to retire the match amid a dismal season.
