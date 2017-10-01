Israel's Number One Tennis Player Retires From Major Match for Yom Kippur

Dudi Sela, currently ranked 77 in the world, retired from only his second quarterfinal appearance this year as the sun set in China and the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur began.

Playing in the Shenzhen Open Men's Singles Quarterfinals on Friday Sela retired after leveling the match to one set a piece against Ukraine's Alexandr Dolgopolov and exited the tournament.

skip - Dudi Sela vs Alexandr Dolgopolov - SHENZHEN 2017 QF Highlights

Dudi Sela vs Alexandr Dolgopolov - SHENZHEN 2017 QF Highlights

Sela had reportedly asked for the match to be brought forward due to the fast that starts at sundown on Friday, but his request was denied. Sela, 32, was ranked as high as 29 in the world in 2009 and has a 9-15 win/loss record for the year, which may have added extra sting to his decision to retire the match amid a dismal season.

Keep updated: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, This email address has already registered for this newsletter. Close